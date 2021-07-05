With the ongoing pandemic situation in the country, one of the most under-highlighted issues that the world is facing is that of mental wellbeing. There are very lucky few who haven’t experienced the effects of the virus within their circles. But the grim pictures circulated on the media paint the reality on-ground and are enough to affect the mental wellbeing of any healthy person. As the devastating effects of COVID-19 continue, experts say that the coronavirus has caused more ‘mass trauma’ than the second world war. Also Read - Vaccination Best Hope For Humanity To Emerge Successfully From Pandemic: PM Modi At CoWin Global Conclave

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused mass trauma on a larger scale than World War II, and the impact will last "for many years to come," the World Health Organization's top official had said. As per Vogue, experts are calling this mass trauma a post-pandemic stress disorder, a form of COVID-19-induced PTSD. However, PPSD is not yet a recognised mental health condition.

Psychotherapist Owen O'Kane, who coined the term PPSD, in an interaction told the leading publication that the post-pandemic stress disorder will explode. "At present, this won't be recognised as a significant problem because we are normalising the circumstances. However, like all traumas, the impact will show when the pandemic is over."

What are the symptoms of PPSD?

According O’Kane, the symptoms of post-pandemic stress disorder is similar to Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It will include:

Anxiety

low motivation

feeling hopeless or powerless

disrupted sleep

changes in appetite

feeling numb

being increasingly angry or irritated

negative or catastrophic thinking

withdrawing socially

How can you cope with PPSD?

At times like this, it is important to seek out help and talk to a professional who can provide ways to manage your stress and give you a safe space to voice your concerns.

O’Kane told Vogue that one can go for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) which is widely used for PTSD, anxiety and depression—certain medications, fitness programmes and support groups.