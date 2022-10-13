New Delhi: As winter approaches, common cold or flu cases reported a spike besides COVID. The symptoms of common cold and COVID-19 are generally similar. Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19. The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realises they are infected.Also Read - COVID mRNA Vaccines Increase Cardiac-Related Death Risk. Who Are Most At Risk? All You Need To Know

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms, but it’s still possible for them to spread it. However, cough remains a similar symptom for both coronavirus and flu and it is sometimes difficult to differentiate between the two.

But, how do you know if you have COVID cough? Experts say there are some distinct symptoms which can identify if you have coronavirus-infected cough.

5 Things To Know About COVID Cough

Dry – COVID cough is generally dry in nature. It is one of the primary hallmark of COVID cough. Persistent – The cough caused by COVID are also persistent. It is mainly phlegm-free and lasts for more time. Intensity – COVID cough is longer and its intensity increases over time. In a regular cough, you won’t generally experience its intensity being increased with time. Painful – Since the COVID coughs are dry and phelgm, it can be painful. Deep breathing -With every cough, you feel tired and the ability for deep breathing becomes difficult.

Important Note: If you have been coughing for sometime now and also developed other similar COVID-like symptoms then the best way to find out if you have been infected is to get yourself tested, experts and scientists say.