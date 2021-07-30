New Delhi: The Covid-19 is not yet over and to fight it out, getting vaccinated against the virus is extremely imperative. However, experts believe that those who have already got their Covid vaccine shots should also be careful as they too are at the risk of contracting the virus.Also Read - THIS Nation Becomes First to Offer Third Covid Vaccine Shot to Older People Above 60

There's nothing to panic here as the risk of Covid infection in those who have taken both the doses of vaccine against the virus and those who are yet to receive their vaccines differ greatly in terms of impact, severity or mortality risk. Health experts are of the view that fully vaccinated people are more protected than the unvaccinated ones.

Covid symptoms in fully vaccinated people that show they are infected

Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has said that fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days if they have been exposed to Covid-19 infection, even if they don't have Covid-related symptoms.

In fact, according to an internal document from the US health authority, as per the reports, fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, at the same rate as unvaccinated people.

What are the signs of coronavirus infection in vaccinated people?

The CDC recently noted that studies have shown vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from Covid-19, but the new data shows vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant could infect others.

Although it’s important to note that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are at the reduced risk of severe illnesses and hospitalization.

The COVID symptoms in fully vaccinated individuals may be different than that in unvaccinated individuals; however, they shouldn’t be ignored.

According to a study conducted by the UK-based Zoe Symptom Study app, it found certain signs of COVID in people who have been vaccinated against the virus. The app routinely looks into Covid symptoms in different groups of people.

Check out the symptoms here:

Headache

Sneezing

Runny nose

Sore throat

Loss of smell

Are COVID symptoms less severe in fully vaccinated individuals?

According to CDC, it is very rare for fully vaccinated individuals to experience severe symptoms from COVID-19. People who have received both doses of the vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized or die than those who haven’t been vaccinated, as per them.

The CDC said in May that Covid-19 vaccinated people face very little risk of serious illness and don’t need to be tested in most cases, even if exposed to someone who was sick. The thinking behind this was that vaccinated people also weren’t likely to spread the infection to others. The agency has now said it is reversing that guidance because of the more contagious Delta variant, which now accounts for most Covid-19 infections.

Infection with the Delta variant produces virus amounts in the airways that are tenfold higher than what is seen in people infected with the Alpha variant, which is also highly contagious, the document noted.

The amount of virus in a person infected with Delta is a thousand-fold more than what is seen in people infected with the original version of the virus, according to one recent study.

“Vaccines prevent more than 90 per cent of severe disease, but may be less effective at preventing infection or transmission,” the internal document mentioned. “Therefore, more breakthrough and more community spread despite vaccination,” it added.

Although unvaccinated individuals need to be more cautious, it is equally important for fully vaccinated individuals to continue taking all the precautionary measures against the deadly virus. Besides maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly are also important measures to take.

(With PTI inputs)