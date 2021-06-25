Just when we thought that India has safely surpassed the second wave of the pandemic, researchers have identified another mutant, more dangerous than the other strains- The Delta Plus Variant. According to a new study, the Delta variant has maximum transmissibility yet seen. It is more infective which can lead to higher viral load and can cause larger outbreak clusters. Also Read - Delta Variant Now In 85 Countries Globally, Expected to Become Dominant Lineage: WHO

As reported by Hindustan Times, the findings are by researchers in India and consider outbreak patterns among healthcare workers in three Indian cities. And lab analysis of how the variant reacts to antibodies as well as the way in which the virus infects human cells, particularly in the lungs. The researchers included scientists from the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in collaboration with Cambridge University’s Gupta Lab. Also Read - Delta Variant Likely To Account for 90 Per Cent of New Covid Cases in Europe by August End

Dr. Rajesh Pandey, senior scientist at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and one of the authors of the paper said, “The main finding of the paper is that the Delta variant has a good immune escape potential as shown in the lab. It also quickly replaced other variants and caused most of the breakthrough infections (infection after complete vaccination) in healthcare workers. For the people, what this means is that we have to be very cautious and behave appropriately, especially now that we are also seeing cases of Delta Plus. We still do not know anything about its immune escape potential. The studies have just started.” Also Read - Delta Plus Variant, Third Wave Can be Controlled Through Lockdown, Vaccine, COVID Protocol, Highlights AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

As per Dr. Anurag Agarwal, one of the authors of the study and the director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, “Delta variant has the maximum transmissibility yet seen, and reduces neutralisation protection from previous infections and vaccines.”

In January, there was a 2% increase in the transmissibility of the Delta variant, as per The mathematical model based on cases and deaths reported from Mumbai, HT reported.

A tweet from Gupta Lab read, “We find that Delta is both more transmissible and better able to evade prior immunity elicited by previous infection compared to previously circulating lineages. While there is substantial uncertainty in our estimates, we find that in Mumbai, the Delta variant was 10% to 40% more transmissible than previously circulating lineages, and able to evade 20 to 55% of the immune protection provided by prior infection with non-Delta virus.”