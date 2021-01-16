The Coronavirus continues to rise across the world, and the virus has claimed many lives. Now, an expert has now warned that a strange symptom- COVID tongue. This symptom is becoming an increasingly common coronavirus symptom. Also Read - AIIMS Chief Guleria, Sanitation Worker Manish Receive First Shot of COVID Vaccine

What is the unusual symptom of COVID-19? Also Read - PM Modi Launches India's Vaccination Drive, Gets Emotional as he Thanks Frontline Workers | Top Quotes From His Address to Nation

SARS-CoV-2 is changing its anatomy and causing unusual symptoms about which, not everyone is aware. As per Professor Tim Spector, an expert in genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, ‘One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home !’, he wrote on his Twitter handle along with a picture of a person’s tongue coated with white patches. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: 23 Elderly Patients Dead in Norway After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine, Probe Underway

One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home ! pic.twitter.com/V04CiZNilK — Tim Spector (@timspector) January 13, 2021

Spector emphasized that if you are experiencing just a headache, fatigue, or an unusual tongue symptom then you must stay at home.

The COVID tongue can cause patches all across your mouth and ulcers as well. Although, the tongue will get back to its normal self in a week’s time on its own. Although, if you notice patches on your tongue, it’s best that you should consult your doctor and get yourself tested to rule out COVID-19.

What are the other symptoms of COVID-19?

Researchers are still studying COVID-19. Fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, shortness of breath, stuffy nose are some of the major signs of SARs-COV-02. Not just that, a few weeks ago, scientists found that COVID-19 patients are losing eyesight owing to the deadly infection. Some are experiencing rashes and dizziness while others are going through cardiovascular problems due to blood clotting caused by the SARS-CoV-2. Apart from these, a new symptom has now been associated with the novel coronavirus. According to researchers, hair loss is another significant sign of COVID-19 infection.