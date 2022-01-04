Kids are now eligible for the covid-19 vaccination. Vaccination is helpful as they have helped in reducing the fatality rate and has protected people in several ways. Now, it is time for kids to take the vaccine shot and get immunity. The pandemic is still going on and it is time that we take various precautions and leave no room for error.Also Read - No Need to Press Panic Button: Data Shows Hospitalisation, Demand For Oxygen Beds Low Despite Surge
One of the best ways to protect kids from the coronavirus virus is getting the vaccine shot. The vaccine will give them a sense of security and safety. The government has agreed to allow children between the age group of 5 to 11 years to get the vaccine doses. However, there are certain things that you need to keep in mind. Fret not, we have you covered. Read on to know the ways to prepare your child before getting the covid-19 vaccine shot.
5 Ways to Prepare Your Child For The Vaccination

- Talk to your child and explain the importance and significance of the vaccine. Communication is the key. Make it a positive and calming experience.
- Before booking for the vaccine appointment, have a word with your child’s pediatrician or primary care doctor. You can resolve your queries and issues you might have. This will be helpful as you can explain to your child if they have questions too.
- Have a rehearsal in a playful manner before heading out for a vaccine shot. Pack a medical kit and your child’s favorite toy to provide comfort. Other calming exercises like bunny breathing or 54321 technique are also helpful.
- Plan a reward after the vaccination is completed. This is something your kid will look forward to at the end of the day. You can plan a visit to a park or their favorite place.
- Make sure you keep all the documents carefully. Documents are useful and are important as well.