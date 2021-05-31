Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Now, experts are saying that patients suffering from heart disease including Ischemic disease or heart failure are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: Health Risks Of Smoking Tobacco | Dr Manoj Goel, Fortis Hospital

Consultant Cardiologist and Associate Professor, SKIMS, Dr. Imran Hafeez told a leading publication that vaccination is important for heart patients as it will act as a shield against Covid-19. Dr. Hafeez emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and how it can help fight the infection. He said, “Vaccinated people get insulated against infection and they hardly catch the infection. However, very few vaccinated individuals get a mild infection, but they recover immediately.” Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: Motivational Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, SMS, And Facebook Statuses For Your Loved Ones

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr. Hafeez further talked about the risk to hypertension patients due to COVID-19. He said, “hypertension was one of the common risk factors whose prevalence is 25 percent but every high blood pressure patient was not at risk, so people should not worry.” Also Read - CoWIN Creating Digital Divide: Supreme Court Pulls up Centre on Registration For 18+ Vaccination

A recent finding from the University of California San Diego, the study found that COVID19 patients in the US who were consistently inactive during the two years preceding the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalized. Physical inactivity has the strongest risk factor across all outcomes, compared with the commonly cited modifiable risk factors, including smoking, Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension (high blood pressure), Cardiovascular Disease, and Cancer. The study also indicated that inactive patients were also more likely to require intensive care, and die, compared to those who had consistently met physical activity guidelines.

Dr. Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital & Dr. Sandeep B. Gore, Director-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund in an earlier interaction with us said that sedentary lifestyle is the biggest threat to our nation. Especially amid the second COVID wave, these insights become extremely crucial to understand the epidemiology of the virus and protect those at risk. Over the past 10-15 years, lifestyle-related diseases have contributed to 60% of the country’s diseases and mortality rate.

A large number of recovered patients from Covid-19 have encountered heart problems and even patients with existing heart problems have felt its effects. The virus can lead to heart injury, heart failure, stroke, and damage to your heart say, doctors.