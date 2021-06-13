COVID19: Sputnik V Vaccine Will Soon be Available in Delhi | All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The much awaited COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, will soon be available for people in Delhi. Yes, you read that right! Scroll down for more details. Also Read - THIS Country Bans Tourists From 26 Countries Including India | Check Details

According to the reports, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available in Delhi from next week at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. The reports suggest that the tentative roll-out date for the COVID vaccine is scheduled for June 15.

The First Phase of Sputnik V Vaccine

Well, on May 17 this year, the first phase of the the Russian vaccine Sputnik V roll-out by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

The Indian Express has reported that an Apollo Delhi spokesperson stated that they are expecting that the programme will begin on Tuesday June 15, but can only be finalised when the consignment arrives, expected on Monday evening.

How much will the vaccination cost?

Recently, the Central government has capped the pricing of COVID vaccines in the private hospitals. So, according to that, the price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs. 1145, which is in fact less than the maximum price for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs. 1410.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised speech, recently announced that vaccines against COVID-19 will be free for all in the country in the 18 plus age group, starting from June 21 onwards.