New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. What is Green Fungus? How is it related to COVID-19? Scroll down for more details. Also Read - International Flights: Philippines Extends COVID Travel Ban on India Till THIS Date

What is Green Fungus? Early Symptoms And More | Everything We Know so Far

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients. Also Read - Delhi Covid Travel Update: NO RT-PCR Test Report Required For Spicejet Passengers From THESE 3 States

Possibly the first patient detected with Green fungus, in Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. He recovered from COVID-19 recently but underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted black fungus! pic.twitter.com/Anys2ciXab — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 15, 2021

Also Read - New Mutant Delta Plus Variant of Coronavirus Identified. All You Need To Know

The First Green Fungus Case in Indore

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.

More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

(With PTI inputs)