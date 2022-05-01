Johannesburg: Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, South African scientists have found, reported news agency Reuters. As per the report, the new sub-variants of Omicron, however, are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Restrictions, Issues New Covid Testing Guidelines For Arrivals From Foreign Countries

The scientists from multiple institutions who were examining Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages–which the World Health Organization last month added to its monitoring list- took blood samples from 39 participants previously infected by Omicron when it first showed up at the end of last year. Of them, fifteen were vaccinated – eight with Pfizer’s shot; seven with Johnson & Johnson — while the other 24 were not. Also Read - Delhi Sees Slight Dip in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hrs, Active Cases Rise to 5,716

“The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity … and should be better protected,” Reuters reported citing the study, a pre-print of which was released over the weekend. Also Read - First Dose to be Given As Booster to Those Vaccinated With Sputnik V, NTAGI Recommends

In the unvaccinated samples, researchers found that there was an almost eightfold decrease in antibody production when exposed to BA.4 and BA.5, compared with the original BA.1 Omicron lineage. Blood from the vaccinated people showed a threefold decrease.

South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID wave earlier than expected, officials and scientists said on Friday, blaming a sustained rise in infections that seems to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants. Only about 30% of South Africa’s population of 60 million is fully vaccinated.

“Based on neutralisation escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new infection wave,” the study said.