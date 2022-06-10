Milk is a drink which is considered a complete food as it contains all essential elements that your body need. It is high in calcium, protein, carbs, vitamins, minerals, and fat, and hence provides numerous health benefits. Its calcium and vitamin D content which helps in the overall body development of kids. Milk comes in a variety of forms, with cow and buffalo milk being the most common. As a mother, you’re constantly under pressure to know which milk is best for your child.Also Read - Thirumala Launches 'White Gold' 100% Thick & Creamy Buffalo Milk And Curd

Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk:

Cow milk contains less fat than buffalo milk, making it lighter and more easily digestible. Cow milk is thicker and creamier than buffalo milk. As a result, heavy foods like curd, paneer, kheer, kulfi, and ghee are made with it. Rasgulla, sandesh, and rasmalai are chennafor sweets made with cow milk. Also Read - Can Cow Urine-Dung Cure Skin Disorders, Arthritis & Leprosy? India's Cow Commission Says So

Buffalo milk contains roughly 11 percent more protein than cow milk. Proteins, like lipids, are difficult for newborns to digest. This is yet another reason why cow milk is preferable for your one-year-old. When compared to buffalo milk, cow milk has a lower fat content. Cow milk has a thin consistency because of this. Buffalo milk, on the other hand, has more fat and has a thicker consistency. Cow milk has a fat content of 3-4 percent, while buffalo milk has a fat content of 7-8 percent. As a result, cow milk is preferred over buffalo milk for infants under the age of one, as the latter takes longer to absorb and digest. Also Read - 'Let Research Prove Me Wrong': Dilip Ghosh Stands by Cow Milk Having Traces of Gold Remark

How much milk should your child have in a day?

Don’t offer your child more than three cups of cow milk every day. She may not be able to eat the other things as it is important for your kid to complete his or her own diet.

Which milk is better?

When it comes to deciding whether cow milk or buffalo milk is better for kids, cow milk is a better place to start because buffalo milk is high in fat and tough to digest. Buffalo milk may be chosen because it has more fat, protein, calcium, and calories than cow milk, making it more nutritious. It may, however, be difficult for babies to digest. Cow milk is more easily digestible and keeps the child hydrated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.