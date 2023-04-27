Home

Does Cranberry Really Help In Preventing UTI? 5 Health Benefits of The Fruit

BErries are in general are considered to be the healthiest superfoods to add in your diet. This little red brr, on the other hand also is said to prevent UTI. Wondering how? Let's find out.

Cranberries are one of the healthiest nature's candy (Pixabay)

Cranberries are little red-shaded nature candies that have several health benefits to their name and we probably even did not know about them. The berry family in general is considered to be one of the healthiest foods to include in everyday diet. While it’s sourness can be sweet to some, others prefer it consumed mixed with yogurt or maybe dried as well. Recently there is a discussion going around the role of cranberry and Urinal Tract Infection (UTI). UTIs are a common occurrence in women and cranberry is said to help prevent as well lower the risk of developing it. But is it really the case? Let’s find out.

Cranberry for UTI?

There are some studies and research that indicate that cranberry juice or even its extract can help with UTI. However, there is still more research required in this domain.

So, how does cranberry help prevent UTI? Cranberries possess compounds called proanthocyanidins that contain anti-bacterial benefits and prevents Escherichia coli (bacteria) from developing on the surface of the urinary bladder.

Cranberry juice is often recommended as a common supplement to prevent and lower the risk of UTI. Cranberries also have other compounds like flavonoids, phenolic acid that also may aid with infection. These compounds further may help with reducing inflammation, and reduce chances of bacteria sticking to the lining of the tract.

Now speaking about Cranberry extract, it is different from juice. According to Healthline.com, “It’s important to note that cranberry extract, which is different from cranberry juice, has more evidence supporting its ability to help prevent UTIs from recurring in certain populations. This is because cranberry supplements are a more concentrated source of the active compounds thought to be helpful in UTI treatment.”

While cranberries and large are good for UTI, more research is underway to substantiate this.

4 Health Benefits of Cranberry

Speaking of benefits, cranberries have got some other amazing health benefits too that might push you to add these on your diet:

Antioxidant-Rich: HCranberries can help shield against oxidative stress and damage with its anti-oxidant properties. Also, can help with reducing cell damage in the body. Good for Heart Health: Cranberries may help with reducing bad cholesterol, and its antioxidants properties can be beneficial for the heart. A Powerhouse of Vitamins and Minerals: Great source of vitamin C, cranberries are packed with several vitamins and minerals like – Vitamin C, E, Manganese, Copper and others. May Prevent Stomach Ulcers: According to a few studies, plant compound A-type proanthocyanidins may help reduce the risk of developing stomach ulcers.

So how about adding another round little superfood to your diet!

