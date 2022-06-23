Health Benefits of Cranberry Juice: Cranberries are high in nutrients that can help your body fight infections and improve overall health. Cranberry juice may not be as well-known as orange or apple juice, but it is a tasty beverage with numerous health benefits. Some people drink it to help in the prevention of urinary tract infections. While this is one of the most common reasons people prefer cranberry juice, it also has a number of other health benefits too. Lets have look what are some unaware healthy benefits of cranberry juice.Also Read - Health Myth Busted: Can Eat After 7 pm And Still Loose Weight? Here's What We Know

5 Healthy Benefits of Cranberry Juice:

Prevents hair-loss: Cranberry juice contains vitamins A and C, which helps in the treatment of hair loss and other similar hair-related issues. Both of these essential nutrients promote hair growth while also make it more shinier and healthier. This makes it a life-saving product for hair loss, but only if used for an extended period of time.

Healthy Heart: Cranberries contain additional phytonutrients that have anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation contributes to the deterioration of blood vessels, including the arteries that protects heart from various risk. These phytonutrients helps in protecting against inflammation, delaying the process and saving against heart disease.

Beneficial for women suffering from PCOS: Cranberry juice is more than just a tasty beverage. In reality, it has been shown to improve internal health, leaving feeling great and refreshed in no time. Cranberry juice has been shown to benefit women with PCOS in terms of hormonal health. It assisted in lowering testosterone levels and reduces the health risks in women such as infertility, excessive hair growth, acne, and so on.

Aids in Better sleep: Melatonin levels in cranberry juice are extremely high. Melatonin, also known as the “sleep hormone,” helps people sleep better. As a result, some people go on to drink cranberry juice before bedtime in order to sleep earlier and better than before.

Reduces the risk of urine infection: The majority of people are aware of this benefit because it is the reason they drink cranberry juice in the first place. Cranberry juice can help prevent urinary tract infections. Cranberry juice accomplishes this by preventing harmful bacteria and microbes from adhering to the bladder walls. After drinking cranberry juice on a regular basis, the risk of UTIs is reduced by up to 30%.