Cucumber Benefits: 6 Healthy Reasons Why Kheera Should be Essential in Your Summer DIET

Here are some benefits of cucumber that makes it a summer essential. Read on!

Health Benefits of Cucumber: In India, Summer season has arrived. People will start gearing up for long sweaty days and unbearable heat. It’s essential to have a diet especially in summers that ensures you stay cool from inside. There are number of vegetables and fruits that you can surely count on. One such veggie is Cucumber, in Hindi we call it kheera. Cucumber is a summer must-have as it detoxifies body, keeps you cool from inside as well as your skin healthy and refreshing. To discuss more of its health benefits, Nutrionist Lovneet Batra reveals in her Instagram reel why cucumber is a must-have vegetable in summers.

Health Benefits of Cucumber in Summer:

Cucumber is one of the most cooling, energizing and power-packed veggies that offer a myriad of healing health benefits.

Cucumbers are 95% water. They aid to keep the body well-hydrated and nourish by removing toxins. The presence of water content in cucumbers works as a body cleanser and helps clear waste products out of the body. Cucurbitacin B is a natural substance that is discovered profusely in cucumbers, and it exerts anti-cancer potential primarily through apoptosis-induction in diverse human cancer cells. Also, cucumber peel is a good source of dietary fibre that helps reduce constipation and offers some assurance upon colon cancers by eliminating toxic aggregates from the abdomen. Cucumbers are a powerhouse of fibre, potassium, and magnesium. These nutrients are effective in reducing blood pressure. Further, its diuretic properties, owing to its high potassium and water content, also aids in regulating blood pressure. Cucumbers not only help to improve the body’s health they can beautify as well. It is good for the skin as a toner, can reduce signs of puffiness and dark circles, soothe down irritation, redness and inflammation associated with summertime woes. Cucumbers contain silica which is excellent for hair and nail care. Eating cucumbers may help support regular bowel movements. Dehydration is a major risk factor for constipation, cucumbers are high in water and promote hydration. Staying hydrated can improve stool consistency, prevent constipation, and help maintain regularity. The richness of Vitamin C and caffeic acid in cucumber helps in soothing the irritated skin or tanned skin and lessens swelling. The astringent property in cucumber also helps in reducing skin tan.

Cucumbers are the best healing food for this summer so relish the treat. What is your’s ?

