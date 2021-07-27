New Delhi: Dahi or curd has always been an indispensable part of an Indian meal, especially in North India. No meal is complete without one bowl of curd.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 12 Kilos in 40 Days With Protein-Rich Diet And Vigorous Workout

We all know that it has a cooling effect, which is why it is eaten after every meal – as usually our meals are enriched with lot of spices and condiments. Curd is the best cure for a dehydrated body. It also helps cure indigestion. Also, what better than a tall glass of chilled buttermilk during summer? It can be filling enough and make a great evening snack. Also Read - Tips to Fight Obesity: 5 Lifestyle Modifications For Weight Management And Overall Wellbeing

But, wait! Did you know curd may also help you in losing weight? Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down for more details. Also Read - Drink One Glass of Milk Daily to Lose Weight Fast | Read What Expert Says

Curd/Dahi For Weight Loss? Find Out How You Can Get a Flat Belly

High calcium in curd keeps BMI healthy

For the uninitiated, the curd is a very rich source of calcium. Calcium plays a vital role in keeping BMI at healthy levels. This is why including curd in your diet can be helpful in shedding those extra kilos and achieve your goal weight!

Curd is rich in high protein

Well, many people, looking to lose weight, indulge in a low-carb high protein diet to keep those extra calories at bay. So, if you are also planning to lose weight, then curd may be a good option to eat as it is replete with protein. In fact, protein also helps in maintaining lean muscle while getting rid of excess, unwanted fat.

Probiotics to improve metabolism

An increased rate of metabolism is key to losing weight fast! Probiotics help in improving digestion and thus improve metabolism. They help in the absorption of nutrients and qualities of food that we eat. When you are on a fat-loss diet, getting all the nutrients from the food you are consuming is very important to lose weight and stay energetic too. Hence, probiotics present in curd can facilitate this process.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.