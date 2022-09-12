Curd v/s Buttermilk: Our food choices play a crucial role in maintaining our overall health in addition to supporting our energy levels and appetites. Our meal has the tendency to both contribute to and alleviate our health problems. As a result, selecting the foods that are greatest for your health may be challenging. Let’s debunk a misconception about two summertime classics that are falsely believed to be enhanced with the same health benefits. Buttermilk and Curd are both loaded with nutrients. In accordance with Ayurveda buttermilk or chaach is preferable to dahi or curd because it is not only simpler to digest but also flattering to all body types.

Dr Chaitali, an expert in Ayurveda, outlines three basic arguments for buttermilk’s advantages in a video. She reveals that one of the reasons why curd shouldn’t be eaten for dinner is that it is difficult to digest, while buttermilk is very easy to digest and helps with weight loss.

WHY IS BUTTERMILK BETTER THAN CURD?

Buttermilk For Digestion: Curd is heavy to digest, and that is one of the reasons why curd should be avoided for dinner, While buttermilk is light in nature so it is very easy to digest and helps to increase appetite. So, if someone has digestive issues like constipation, gastric & acidic reflux etc avoid curd and consume buttermilk, better to go with sweet buttermilk. Buttermilk For Weightloss: If you have great digestive fire and proper digestion then you can have curd for weight gain, and if you are someone who needs to do weight loss – just have buttermilk with more amount of water and less curd ratio and stay away from curd. Buttermilk Keeps You Light: Curd has hot potency while buttermilk which is made up of that curd only but the process and formulation of buttermilk make it cool in potential, so, we need to avoid curd in the summer season and hot atmosphere and make buttermilk and have it instead.

Health Benefits of Curd v/s Buttermilk

You will be interested to know consuming curd at night is a big error. Since the digestive system is most active around the lunch hour, it is the best time to eat dahi. Buttermilk, on the other hand, can be taken at any hour of the day.

Buttermilk outperforms curd in terms of digestive benefits and qualities that aid in weight loss. Buttermilk or chaach stimulates your digestive system and internally cleanses your body. Additionally, the herbs and spices in buttermilk have potent therapeutic qualities.

Buttermilk is curd’s best alternative!