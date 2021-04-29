New Delhi: Commonly known as ‘kadi patta’, the local Indian curry leaves which are easily found in every Indian household serve not just as an ingredient for cooking but can also be used in many ways that benefit our health. Kadi Patta is known for its aroma and distinct flavour. Curry leaves have been a favourite ingredient in many Asian kitchens. Also Read - Coronavirus: Diabetes, Cancer And Pesticide Exposure Raises COVID-19 Risk, Finds A New Study

Curry Leaves is filled with Vitamin A, B, C and B2, it is a good source of iron and calcium. The local Indian herb can be used in many ways other than just cooking. Kadi Patta is widely used in medicines to treat calcium deficiency and many other health-related issues. Also Read - Covid-19 Can Affect Nearly Every Organ System in The Body in The Long Run, Says Study

The aromatic leaves have many health benefits attached to its name, including:

Diabetes Management

Regular consumption of curry leaves is known to lower the blood sugar levels as they come fully packed with antioxidants that help in the prevention of conversion of starch to glucose thus controlling the diabetes levels. Also Read - Video: Step-by-Step Guide on How to Register For Vaccine On CoWin Portal

Beneficial in pregnancy

Another striking feature of the herb is that it eases nausea and uneasiness that pregnant women often go through. It stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes that are known to ease the symptoms of vomiting and nausea.

Maintains gastrointestinal health

Digestive issues like indigestion, diarrhoea, and constipation can be healed through the consumption of curry leaves. Leaves come packed with digestive enzymes that further come with laxative properties and help in the regulation of laxative properties.

Weight Loss

Surprised? Well, Curry Leaves can help in weight loss. Thanks to Carbazole alkaloids, it will help you to not gain those kilos. Not just that it will regulate your cholesterol level in your body.

Good for your eyes

Curry Leaves are rich in Vitamin A, which is beneficial for your eyes. They help in preventing the early onset of cataract.

Reduces Stress

Curry leaves have essential oil which helps in reducing stress.

Helps in Hair Growth

Curry leaves stimulate hair follicles and promote the growth of healthy strands with normal hair pigment. Curry leaves reduce dandruff and flaky scalp.

Curry leaves are one of the many magic herbs that are found and grown on Indian soil. Herbs are used in several Indian delicacies.