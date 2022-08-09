Curd is a common staple in almost every Indian household. It’s both a refreshing and creamy probiotic. Curd is an amazing dairy product that frequently contains an acidic substance such as vinegar or lemon juice. As a result, it aids digestion and prevents calcium deficiency. Many lactose intolerant people can tolerate yoghurt because it produces lactic acid from the lactose in the milk. It produces antimicrobial substances that inhibit the growth of disease-causing bacteria within the GI tract. It improves mineral absorption and B vitamin synthesis. Curd consumption while on antibiotics prevents or reduces the occurrence of antibiotic-related diarrhoea.Also Read - Is Drinking Water Unhealthy During Meals? Here's What You Should Know

Curd not only goes well with bland khichdis, but aloo ke paranthas would be incomplete without a bowl of good old curd. It is unquestionably a perfect complement to our food, from aiding digestion to boosting the immune system. However, if you were raised in a traditional Indian household, you may have been told that dahi should not be consumed at night. But lets see what ayurveda has to say about this? Also Read - Sugar For Weight Loss: Do You Really Need to Cut Down on Refined Sugar to Lose Weight? Dietician Answers!

Should you consume curd aka dahi at night?

Yes curd has tons of benefits but it has some side effects too. Well there are few reasons why you shouldn’t consume curd at night as per ayurveda. Also Read - Food to NOT Eat With Dahi: 5 Worst Food Combinations to Have With Curd