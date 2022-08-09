Curd is a common staple in almost every Indian household. It’s both a refreshing and creamy probiotic. Curd is an amazing dairy product that frequently contains an acidic substance such as vinegar or lemon juice. As a result, it aids digestion and prevents calcium deficiency. Many lactose intolerant people can tolerate yoghurt because it produces lactic acid from the lactose in the milk. It produces antimicrobial substances that inhibit the growth of disease-causing bacteria within the GI tract. It improves mineral absorption and B vitamin synthesis. Curd consumption while on antibiotics prevents or reduces the occurrence of antibiotic-related diarrhoea.Also Read - Is Drinking Water Unhealthy During Meals? Here's What You Should Know
Curd not only goes well with bland khichdis, but aloo ke paranthas would be incomplete without a bowl of good old curd. It is unquestionably a perfect complement to our food, from aiding digestion to boosting the immune system. However, if you were raised in a traditional Indian household, you may have been told that dahi should not be consumed at night. But lets see what ayurveda has to say about this? Also Read - Sugar For Weight Loss: Do You Really Need to Cut Down on Refined Sugar to Lose Weight? Dietician Answers!
Should you consume curd aka dahi at night?
Yes curd has tons of benefits but it has some side effects too. Well there are few reasons why you shouldn’t consume curd at night as per ayurveda. Also Read - Food to NOT Eat With Dahi: 5 Worst Food Combinations to Have With Curd
- Curd consumption at night is not recommended by Ayurveda because it causes mucus formation. As curd has both sweet and sour properties, eating it at night may cause mucus to form in the nasal passage.
- Curd should not be consumed on a daily basis by people suffering from arthritis. Curd is a sour food, and sour foods have been linked to an increase in joint pain.
- People who have a weak digestive system should avoid eating curd at night. If you frequently suffer from acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux, you should avoid eating curd when your digestion is slow, which is usually at night.
- Lactose intolerant individuals can digest curd but not milk. However, you should limit your curd consumption. Allow gaps when eating curd.
- Due to its mucus-encouraging properties, people who are prone to asthma, cough and cold, and other respiratory diseases should avoid eating curd at night. Consume curd during the day or preferably in the afternoon.
- Curds can be too heavy for some people, causing constipation. The issue only occurs with excessive intake.