Due to an unhealthy lifestyle and consumption of junk food, constipation is becoming a problem among a lot of people these days. With improper bowel movement, digestive issues like bloating can take place. Constipation takes place when enough fibre is not consumed. Even stress, untimely eating, changes in diet, antacids and other medical issues can also take place. However, with lifestyle changes, this issue can be tackled.

Dr Nitika Kohli, an ayurvedic expert, suggests some natural ways to get relief from constipation. Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Kohli writes,” Your bowel habits are a strong indicator of your digestive health.”

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Here are the ways to have a regular bowel movement:

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Dr. Kohli writes,” Dehydration is one of the common causes of constipation. So, how do you avoid dehydration? Well, by staying hydrated. This might even be one of the simplest natural remedies for constipation.”

Dalia

“Dalia is a rich source of plant protein, fibre and contains important vitamins that might help get rid of constipation,” says Dr. Nitika.

Mulethi (Liquorice root)

According to Dr. Nitika, mulethi is one of the most effective ayurvedic foods that might help improve digestion. Take a half teaspoon of liquorice root (powdered) and add a half teaspoon of jaggery to it. Now, you can just drink it with a cup of warm water. It is known to promote bowel activity and is widely considered to be one of the best herbs for constipation.

Anjeer

Anjeer is also known as figs. Dr. Nitika says,” Anjeer can offer instant constipation relief when soaked in warm water. It has a high fibre-content and is highly recommended as well.

Milk and Ghee

You can take 1 or 2 teaspoons of ghee in a hot cup of milk and have it during bedtime, says Dr. Nitika. Dr. Nitika adds, “They act as one of the most effective and natural ways to get rid of constipation.”