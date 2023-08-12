Home

Dangers of Acidity Pills: 5 Things That Will Happen to Your Body if You’re Taking Too Many Acid Reflux Drugs

Do you suffer from acidity regularly and end up popping acid reflux drugs? If yes, then you need to be aware of the potential threats.

Antacids are a type of medication that relieves heartburn and indigestion by reducing the amount of acid in your stomach. These medicines neutralize the acid in your stomach by stopping an enzyme that creates acid to break down food for digestion. These are used to treat symptoms of excess stomach acid, such as:

Acid reflux, which can include a bitter taste, persistent cough, pain when lying down and trouble swallowing.

Heartburn: a burning sensation in the chest or throat

Indigestion: gas or bloating

Antacids are usually taken in the form of liquid, chewable gummy or tablet that you dissolve in water to drink. These medications are usually available in shops without any prescriptions.

Side Effects of Antacids

Do you suffer from acidity often and pop these acid reflux drugs as candies? Then you need to be aware of the potential risks. A new study has found that those who take acid reflux medications regularly for four-and-a-half years or more may have a higher risk of dementia, compared to people who do not take these medications.

Other Symptoms You May Not Know

According to Healthline, many of the side effects of antacids come from not taking them as directed.

Many antacids – including Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids and Tums — contain calcium. If you take too much or take them for longer than directed, you could get an overdose of calcium. Too much calcium can cause:

nausea

vomiting

mental status changes

kidney stones

Excess calcium can also lead to alkalosis. In this condition, your body doesn’t make enough acid to function properly. If you feel like you need to use a lot of an antacid for relief, that might be a sign of another condition. If you’ve taken an antacid according to the directions and haven’t gotten relief, talk to your doctor.

Precautions

Don’t take antacids frequently. If you experience symptoms of heartburn or indigestion daily, reach out to a healthcare professional to look into the cause of your symptoms. Always follow instructions on how much and how frequently you should take antacids according to the label of each antacid brand, since they may differ.

