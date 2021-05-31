World No Tobacco Day 2021: A high level of nicotine-containing plant Tobacco is mainly consumed as Cigarettes worldwide. Tobacco is one of the major causes of death in India. Tobacco consumption is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases like tuberculosis and lower respiratory infections, cancer, cardiovascular disease. The toxic smoke of tobacco can cause damage to the linings of the airway and lungs. Also Read - DUSU Demands Steps to Refund Fees of Students Who Lost Parents to Covid-19. Will Varsity Listen?

Tobacco smoke suppresses the activity of different immune cells resulting in low immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases. Smokers are more vulnerable to Covid-19 as fingers come possibly in contact with lips while smoking which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus. Also Read - India Aims to Get 20-25 Crore Vaccine Doses by July End: Report

People who consume Tobacco are more susceptible to getting Covid-19 due to weaker immune systems, says

Dr. Tarun Sahni, Internal Medicine Specialist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. He says that they can also act as super-spreaders of Covid-19, affecting other’s life at risk. Through coughing, spitting, sneezing the infection can be transmitted to others. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extended Till June 15, Relaxations on Case-to-case Basis

Research suggests that the people consuming tobacco can have a recovery rate very slow from Covid-19 and the development of post-Covid fibrosis is higher. Many tobacco users had to go in for long-term oxygen therapy and can take more time to heal.

On World No Tobacco Day, Dr. Tarun Sahni talks about COVID-19 complications, breathing exercises that can help tobacco consumers, and more.

Other Covid-19 Complications

Viral Pneumonia

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome(ARDS)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD)

Asthma

When the people consuming Tobacco have Covid-19 complications to such an extent, the only prevention for it is to just ‘Commit to Quit’. If an individual gets infected and is in a recovery period of Covid-19 then breathing exercises can be beneficial.

Some benefits of breathing exercise are:

Help in restoring diaphragm function and increasing lung capacity

Improvement in sleeping quality

Reduces stress and anxiety

Precautions before Beginning Exercise

Do not begin exercise and consult a doctor if you have:

Fever

Difficulty in breathing

Chest pain

Swelling in legs

Stop exercise immediately, if have:

Dizziness

Shortness of breath more than normal

Chest pain

Cool, clammy skin

Excessive fatigue

Irregular heartbeat

Different breathing Exercises:

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Deep breathing restores lung function by using the diaphragm. Generally done in four-phase where an individual has to take deep breaths while in the back position, on stomach position, in the sitting position, and in standing position. At each position, deep breaths have to be taken for at least 1 minute.

Humming

Humming is calming and soothing exercise reducing stress and helps patients to be in restoration mode. Steps for it are:

Sit in an upright position at the edge of the bed or a chair. Place hands-on side of stomach. With lip closed and tongue on the roof of the mouth, breathe through the nose and pull air down in the stomach. Exhale while humming “hmmm” sound. Repeat for one minute.

Yawn To Smile

It opens the chest to give the diaphragm space to expand. It also helps in coordination and builds strength in the arms and shoulder. Steps are:

Sit in an upright position at the edge of the bed or a chair Reach arms overhead and create a big stretching yawn Bring your arms down and finish by smiling for three seconds Repeat for 1 minute

Balloon Exercise

It can be through blowing certain balloons in a day. This allows the lungs to inhale more oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide. Due to more oxygen supply to the body, the person can become less fatigued and breathless.

Due to damage caused by the virus to the lungs, these exercises can be beneficial to those who are recovering. A healthy body is a source of energy that is gained by healthy lifestyle habits.