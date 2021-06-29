Don’t we all love milkshakes and smoothies? Milk and banana is one of the most loved combinations. It is a perfect combination to have on a hot summer day, it not only quenches your thirst but makes you feel refreshed. While it tastes like a match made in heaven, bananas and milk might not go well together when mixed. As it can lead to various health risks. Also Read - Explained: What is Pitta Dosh, Its Side-Effects And Diet to Reduce Imbalance in Body

Both bananas and milk are rich in several important nutrients. As we all know, milk is loaded with protein, potassium, B Vitamins, and phosphorous, it is great for your bone health and more. And bananas are rich in fiber, manganese, potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. But according to experts, having the famous combination of milk and banana together is not advisable. Also Read - Heard About Gluten-Free Diet? | Meaning, Health Benefits and Drawbacks Explained

Dr. Harish Kumar, dietician and psychologist told NDTV, “We do not recommend this combination as it may prove to be very harmful to the body. Even if you want to consume them, you can first take the milk and after 20 minutes, eat a banana. You must also avoid banana milkshake as it hinders the digestion process and disturbs your sleeping pattern.” Also Read - Delta Plus Variant Too Dangerous For Lungs Tissues? | COVID Third Wave Alert

Who should avoid this combination?

If you are trying to shed weight, then you must avoid this combination. This delicious combination is generally consumed by people who are trying to gain weight or by people who are trying to gain muscle mass.

People with allergies like asthma should avoid bananas and milk together. It can create mucus which leads to breathing disorders.

As per Ayurveda, every food has its own taste. Each food item has its distinct taste, characteristics, potency energy, and effect on the digestive system. When food with different energies is combined, it can have a negative impact on our digestive system. It can lead to indigestion, bloating, fermentation, gas, and the production of toxins.

According to the book The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies, A Comprehensive Guide to the Ancient Healing of India by Vasant Lad, one should avoid the combination of banana and milk. It can diminish Agni, produce toxins, and cause lead to sinus congestion, cold, cough, and allergies.

Conclusion: One should avoid consuming bananas and milk as a combination and have them separately. Separately they can benefit your health in multiple ways.