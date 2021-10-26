Do you have excruciating back pain? Are you unable to sit, stand or walk properly? Cannot carry out your daily chores with ease due to back pain? Have neck pain too? Is there any difficulty in balancing as well? Then, it is time to consult the doctor as this can indicate a spine problem. It is imperative to avoid ignoring spine problems and get a prompt diagnosis of the underlying condition who are suffering from. Neglecting the problems can invite further complications that can impact your quality of life, and may leave you with unbearable pain.Also Read - Lifestyle Changes And Tips to Help Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Spine problems can be seen when any part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal (cauda equina) get damaged due to injuries or accidents. There will be permanent changes in one's strength, and other body functions below the site of the injury or the problem. Spine issues can also lead to back pain that will steal your peace of mind. Here are various spine problems that can take a toll on your overall well-being.

Dr Ashwin Borkar, Consultant Neurosurgeon specialized in brain and spine surgery, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road talks about why one should not ignore spine problems and how back pain can land you in trouble if ignored.

Know about various spine problems: A herniated disc can be seen when the cushioning has shifted and is bursting out of its casing. Muscular strain is seen due to overuse, stress and poor posture as the muscles near the spine get pressurized. This too can cause neck and back pain. Scoliosis means abnormal spinal bending or curvature and the pain can be categorized as minor to severe. Whiplash is a neck injury that can be seen due to sudden jerking or motion of the head. Moreover, it damages the intervertebral joints, discs, and ligaments present in the neck.

Osteoporosis is a common spine problem that the majority of older adults encounter. It can lead to weakened bones due to a lower bone mass. Weakened bones in the spine tend to get brittle and damaged inviting fractures, and a hunched posture. Sciatica is a condition in which a person has sharp shooting pain radiating to legs associated with backache. Spondylosis is a general term used to describe pain from degenerative conditions related to the spine. All these spine conditions will need timely attention.

The symptoms: One will exhibit symptoms like loss of movement, loss of bowel or bladder control, spasms, pain, or an intense stinging sensation due to the damage to the nerve fibres in your spinal cord, breathing problems, coughing, numbness, tingling, or loss of sensation in your hands, fingers, feet or toes, difficulty in walking, weakness, nausea and/or vomiting, stiffness and also tightness.

Ignoring spine problems will land you in trouble: If not dealt with at the right time then there will be numbness or paralysis on an immediate basis or slowly and gradually. This can lead to permanent walking problems, and deteriorate your quality of life. One will struggle to do his/her basic activities with ease and may require constant assistance. Do not delay treatment and seek proper medical attention. The treatment will vary from one person to another depending on the symptoms and the underlying condition that one is detected with. Some tumours causing backache with radicular pain can be cured permanently by microsurgical excision. Prompt consultation with a spine surgeon, an early diagnosis and spine surgery can improve quality of life.