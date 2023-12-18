Home

Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: What Happens When Your Body is Poisoned?

Dawood Ibrahim, reportedly has been hospitalised after being poisoned. Read on to know what happens to a body when poisoned.

Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted terrorist, reportedly has been hospitalised. According to several media reports, the underworld don was poisoned by an ‘unknown men’ and thereafter had been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan. However, there has been no official statement claiming the news about his hospitalisation.

But what exactly is poisoning? In simple terms, poisoning is a harmful effect that occurs when a toxic substance is swallowed, inhaled, or comes in contact with any part of the body.

What Happens a Body is Poisoned?

When the body is poisoned, it means that harmful substances or toxins have entered the body and are interfering with its normal functioning. The effects of poisoning can vary depending on the type and amount of toxic substance involved. Here are some general effects and symptoms that can occur when the body is poisoned:

Respiratory Problems: Inhaled toxins or those that enter the bloodstream can affect the respiratory system. Breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing, chest pain, or even respiratory failure can occur in severe cases. Organ Damage: Depending on the type and concentration of the toxic substance, various organs can be affected. For example, liver damage may occur due to exposure to certain chemicals or medications, while kidney damage can result from certain toxins or drugs. Neurological Symptoms: Certain toxins can affect the central nervous system, leading to neurological symptoms. These may include confusion, dizziness, seizures, tremors, headaches, altered consciousness, or even coma. Gastrointestinal Disturbances: Many toxins can irritate the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. These symptoms are the body’s natural defense mechanisms to eliminate the toxic substance. Cardiovascular Effects: Some toxins can have a direct impact on the cardiovascular system, leading to an irregular heartbeat, increased or decreased blood pressure, chest pain, or even cardiac arrest. Systemic Effects: In severe cases, poisoning can lead to systemic effects that affect multiple organs and bodily functions. This can result in widespread inflammation, metabolic imbalances, organ failure, or even death.

Apart from this, contact with certain toxic substances can cause skin irritation, rashes, burns, or allergic reactions. Exposure to toxins may also irritate the eyes, causing redness, itching, or even blurred vision. Mouth foaming can also be an indication of consumption if some poisonous substance.

If you suspect poisoning, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention or contact a poison control center. They can provide guidance on appropriate first aid measures and help determine the best course of action.

