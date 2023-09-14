Home

Daytime Fatigue: 7 Lifestyle Tips to Keep Your Body Energised For the Day

Feeling tired and sluggish all day problem is a common problem we all complaint that further may affect our efficiency at work as well. Here are few lifestyle changes that can help us navigate through the day with more energy and less fatigue.

Feeling tired all day long? The feeling of weakness and sluggishness may become heavy on people even at the start of the day. Daytime fatigue has become a real problem majorly because of the sedentary lives we all live. This sluggishness leads to procrastination and affects efficiency during the day as well. When ignored for a long time, it may start to show effect on physical and mental health as well.

But how do we really combat this tiredness? Here are a few tips and tricks to adopt in everyday lifestyle and keep oneself brimming with energy all day long.

7 Tips to Fight Daytime Fatigue Everyday

Increase Vitamin B Intake: Vitamins play an important role in converting food into energy. B complex vitamins convert carbs into energy and keep the body energised. Vitamin B12, folic acid, pyridoxine are needed for energy production. Low level of B12 causes significant low energy, fatigue, mood swings, irritability, nervousness and exhaustion. B12 is found in non vegetarian food, eggs, and in dairy, cheese, paneer and curd. B vitamins are found in whole cereals, pulses, beans, and dairy Protein balance: Eating more protein and reducing carbs (not eliminating) also helps improve energy. Excessive intake of carbs makes you feel heavy and lethargic (dal chaval, biryani). Besides protein rich foods improves immune function. Golden Rule of Hydration : Hydrating your body improves energy so drink more water and reduce alcohol intake. Alcohol dehydrates, leaving you feeling tired whereas water hydrates. Fresh lime water, coconut water and butter milk are good hydrating agents. Power of power naps: Take a power nap (for 20 minutes to half an hour) if never fails to improve energy as well as memory. Emotion management: Manage your anger and anxiety. Anger is one of the biggest reasons for draining your energy stores. It can leave you physically exhausted. The same holds true for anxiety. Manage these emotions with meditation, awareness, speech control, slow breathing, and yoga, listening to music or take counselling from a professional. A stable state of mind helps to improve energy levels. Magnesium Foods: Increase your intake of magnesium. This mineral helps reduce fatigue as it is involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. So eat a handful of almonds or drink a glass of mint and coriander juice to up your magnesium intake. Eating fish also provides a good amount of magnesium to your daily diet. Thyroid check: Check your thyroid function. If you have a low functioning thyroid, none of the above remedies will work. The same is true of anaemia. Both these conditions can be corrected with food, vitamins and homeopathy. 8. Say Yes to healthy fats: Adding 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts helps provide your body with the good fats which are important for energy metabolism.

Prioritise these steps for sustained energy throughout the day.

