World Obesity Federation recently released a report which stated that the risk of death from the novel Coronavirus is 10 times more in countries where most of the population is obese or overweight. Overweight adults are at higher risk, claims the study.

The report says that around 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from COVID-19 were in countries where adults were overweight. Countries including the UK, the US, and Italy, where more than 50 percent of adults are overweight, have the biggest proportions of deaths linked to coronavirus. The research says that obesity can hamper ones' health and they are more prone to viral infections.

The team of researchers examined the mortality data from John Hopkins University (JHU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The study says that by the end of 2020, the death rate because of COVID-19 was 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adults are overweight.

“Globally, at the end of 2020, COVID-19 mortality rates were more than ten times higher in countries where overweight prevalence exceeds 50 percent of adults (weighted average 66.8 deaths per 100,000 adults) compared with countries where overweight prevalence is below 50 percent of adults (weighted average of 4.5 deaths per 100,000 adults). Equally, COVID-19 mortality rates are similarly significantly higher in countries where the average adult BMI exceeds 25 kg/m2,” the report said.

Not just that, a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) was also associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, admission to intensive or critical care, and need for a ventilator.

The report analysed 160 countries, the researchers said the countries where less than 40 percent of the population was overweight, those countries had a lesser death rate. Countries including Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea saw lesser death rates. The US has the highest Covid-19 death rate with 152.49 deaths per 100,000 people. Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, said in a statement, “Old age is unavoidable, but the conditions that contribute to overweight and obesity can be highly avoidable if governments step up and we all join forces to reduce the impact of this disease.”

Dr Tim Lobstein, the report’s author said, “Governments have been negligent, and ignored the economic value of a healthy population at their peril. For the last decade, they have failed to tackle obesity, despite setting themselves targets at United Nations meetings.”

Commenting on the report, WHO Director-general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said the report must act as a wake-up call to governments globally, as reported by MoneyControl. “The correlation between obesity and COVID-19 is clear and compelling. Investment in public health and co-ordinated international action to tackle the root cause of obesity is one of the best ways for countries to build resilience in health systems post-pandemic,” he added.