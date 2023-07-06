Home

Dehydration: Headache to Weight Gain, 7 Signs to Increase Fluid Intake Right Away

Our body has different indication suggesting when something is off about our daily bodily functions. And, these tell-tale signs of dehydrations must not be ignored.

More than 60 per cent of our body is made up of water. and, we tend to lose out on lot of liquid due to sweat and urination. When there is a loss of something so pivotal for everyday functioning, there is an equally important need to replenish the body with the water lost. When the body is low on hydration level, it starts giving tell-tale signs. But when these are ignored too, dehydration can lead to health complications as well.

So, when we are low on water, we are also low on electrolytes, sodium, potassium and some other bodily nutrients too. According to the Mayo clinic, ” The most common cause of dehydration in young children is severe diarrhoea and vomiting. Older adults naturally have a lower volume of water in their bodies, and may have conditions or take medications that increase the risk of dehydration. This means that even minor illnesses, such as infections affecting the lungs or bladder, can result in dehydration in older adults.”

Dehydration occurs when the amount of water leaving the body is greater than the amount being taken in. Being dehydrated doesn’t just mean your body is losing water — it also means you’re losing electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium.

DEHYDRATION SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Dizziness: Dehydration often leads to feelings of nausea and dizziness. As per a report by Healthline, People who are dehydrated often have reduced blood pressure or lower blood volume. When this happens, blood may not reach your brain in the way that it should. This can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Headaches: Reduced fluid intake may cause muscles to stretch resulting in headaches. Weight Gain: This is one sign that is often ignored in terms of dehydration. But, dehydration creates a low level of important nutrients and we might feel more hunger. And when one eats sugar-spicy food to curb that unending hunger pang, that’s when it leads to weight gain. Dry Skin: This is one of the most easily identifiable signs of dehydration. Fatigue: One may tend to feel more wore down than usual and more easily. Short-sleep cycles are often connected with dehydration. Anxiety & Mood Swings: According to several studies, dehydration affects our mood and anxiety. while there is still more research required on this front, so far lowered levels of amino acid may lead to this. Bowel Interruptions and Cramps: It is mostly advised to increase water intake when we get muscle cramps. Dehydration stretched the muscles which may lead to cramping.

Well, staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to be kind to your body and keeps all system working as they should.

