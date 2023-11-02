Home

Delhi Air Pollution: 5 Breathing Exercises to Boost Respiratory System

Delhi continues to witness 'Very Poor' air quality with every passing day. Amid rising pollution, here is how one can improve their lung capacity and boos respiratory system.

Delhi Air Pollution: With every breath we inhale, the toxic pollutants invade our bodies. The blanket of pollution is causing breathing issues for many. There is a spike in cases of eye infection, asthma issues and other health issues pertaining to lungs and the respiratory system. As the toxicity grows, it is on us how well we may shield our body.

Diet and lifestyle are vital in strengthening our lungs. However, the best way to improve the respiratory system and increase lung capacity is by practising breathing exercises regularly.

WHY BREATHING EXERCISES ARE IMPORTANT?

Improving lung function: Breathing exercises can help to strengthen the muscles of the diaphragm and chest wall, which can improve the efficiency of breathing.

Reducing airway inflammation: Breathing exercises can help to reduce inflammation in the airways, which can improve airflow and reduce symptoms of asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Improving mucus clearance: Breathing exercises can help to loosen and clear mucus from the airways, which can improve breathing and reduce the risk of infection.

Reducing shortness of breath: Breathing exercises can help to reduce shortness of breath by promoting relaxation and teaching more efficient breathing patterns.

BREATHING EXERCISES TO IMPROVE LUNG CAPACITY

Diaphragmatic breathing (also known as belly breathing or deep breathing): To do diaphragmatic breathing, lie on your back with your knees bent and your hands on your stomach. Breathe in slowly and deeply through your nose, allowing your stomach to rise. Exhale slowly through your mouth, allowing your stomach to fall. Pursed-lips breathing: To do pursed-lips breathing, breathe in slowly through your nose. Then, purse your lips as if you are about to whistle and exhale slowly through your mouth. Huperventilation (also known as hyperventilation retraining): To do huperventilation, breathe in and out quickly and deeply for 30-60 seconds. Then, hold your breath for 15-30 seconds. Exhale slowly and repeat the cycle 5-10 times. Pranayam: This pranayama technique helps to cleanse the lungs and improve lung capacity. To do this technique, sit in a comfortable position with your spine straight. Place your hands on your knees and exhale forcefully through your nose, contracting your abdominal muscles. Then, inhale passively. Repeat this cycle for 10-20 breaths.

It is important to note that some breathing exercises may not be suitable for everyone, especially people with certain medical conditions. It is always best to talk to your doctor before starting any new breathing exercises.

