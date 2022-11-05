Delhi Air Pollution: 5 Deadly Health Risks of This Harmful Smog

In India, Delhi, along with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are currently having the most polluted cities. As the Air Quality Index shows no signs of improvement yet, many people are suffering from respiratory problems as a result of this toxic smog.

In India, Delhi, NCR and other cities in Northern part of the country are currently the most polluted cities. One of the major causes is stubble burning by Punjab farmers, as well as current weather conditions that are not helping in the rapid dispersal of pollutants from these areas. Air pollution can cause both short-term and long-term health problems, and chronic exposure to pollutants can result in asthma, COPD, bronchitis, and other health issues. So, today we will explain how air pollution affects our overall health and some of the issues that arise as a result of the toxic smog.

Air Pollution: 5 Harmful Effects of Toxic Smog

Asthma: Constant exposure to air pollution can cause or exacerbate asthma. Pollutants in the air cause chronic airway swelling and irritation, which can be problematic for asthmatics. Furthermore, breathing in high levels of air pollution can trigger asthma attacks. Lung Cancer: Air pollution is linked to an increase in lung cancer cases. Inhaling harmful particles can cause lung damage. Air pollution, according to a Lancet study, increases the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma, and cancers of the mouth and throat. Eye Problems: You are not alone if you are experiencing a burning sensation in your eyes right now. Because of air pollution, eye problems are on the rise these days. Harmful particles in the air can enter the eyes, causing irritation, redness, swelling, inflammation, and itching. Bronchitis: This is another common respiratory problem caused by poor air quality. Bronchitis is common in the majority of people as a result of long-term exposure to air pollution. COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is a group of diseases that cause airflow obstruction and breathing difficulties. Prolonged exposure to air pollution can cause COPD in people of all ages. It is essential to avoid even indoor air pollution in order to keep the lungs healthy and fit.