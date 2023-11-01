Home

Delhi Air Pollution Impacts Pregnancy: 5 Effects And Preventions

Delhi Air Pollution Impacts Pregnancy: 5 Effects And Preventions

Delhi has witnessed the worst air pollution in October since 2020 and inhaling this toxic breath is increasing health complications too. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to health conditions and here is how they can protect themselves.

Delhi Air Pollution: Come winter, smog and air pollution starts to rise in Delhi-NCR. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has come under the category of ‘very poor’ for the third consecutive day today. With breathing getting difficult and an increase in respiratory, eye and skin problems, pregnant women must take extra precautions for two. They are more vulnerable to developing health complications and the toxic might environment might harm the baby as well.

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to toxic pollution for a number of reasons. First, their bodies are undergoing significant changes, which can make them more susceptible to the harmful effects of pollutants. Second, their developing babies are also more vulnerable to pollutants. Third, pregnant women are often exposed to higher levels of pollutants than the general population.

AIR POLLUTION AND PREGNANCY

Toxic pollutants can enter the body through a variety of ways, including:

Breathing in polluted air

Drinking contaminated water

Eating contaminated food

Skin contact with contaminated soil or water

AIR POLLUTION EFFECT ON PREGNANCY

Miscarriage Stillbirth Premature birth Birth defects Delayed growth and development Increased risk of chronic health problems later in life

AIR POLLUTION: PREVENTION TIPS FOR MOMS TO BE

There are a number of things that pregnant women can do to protect themselves and their babies from toxic pollution, including:

Avoiding exposure to polluted air, water, and soil

Eating a healthy diet

Getting regular exercise

Avoiding smoking and secondhand smoke

Washing their hands frequently

Use a water filter at home.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them.

Toxic pollution can have a significant impact on pregnant women and their developing babies. Pregnant women can take a number of steps to protect themselves and their babies from toxic pollution, and governments can also play a role by regulating emissions and cleaning up contaminated sites.

