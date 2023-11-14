Delhi Air Pollution Prevention Tips For Travellers: 7 Measures to Take if You Are Travelling Amid Dust And Smog

Home

Delhi’s air pollution is a pressing concern affecting millions of people. The adverse effects of breathing polluted air can range from respiratory issues to long-term health problems. The persistent issue of air pollution in Delhi is largely attributed to factors such as industrial activities, burning crackers during festivals and agriculture residing in neighbouring regions. Those travelling in such environmental challenges should especially take care of their respiratory health. While one can’t control bad air quality during travelling. but taking essential tips can indeed safeguard one’s health. Here are 7 things to keep in mind while travelling amid dust and smog in the capital.

Check Air Quality Before You Go: Before travelling, check the current air quality levels in Delhi. Use reliable apps or websites for real-time updates to plan your activities on days with lower pollution. Use Respiratory Masks: Consider wearing N95 or N99 masks designed to filter out harmful pollutants. These masks can provide a physical barrier and reduce inhalation of airborne particles. Travel During Off-Peak Hours: If possible, plan your travel during off-peak hours to avoid heavy traffic. This can reduce exposure to vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution. Choose Air-Conditioned Transport: Opt for air-conditioned vehicles when available. Keeping windows closed can help minimise exposure to outdoor pollutants during transit. Stay Hydrated: Maintain adequate hydration to support overall health and keep your respiratory passages moist. This can help alleviate discomfort caused by dry air. Limit Outdoor Activities: If air quality is particularly poor, try to limit outdoor activities during your visit. Seek indoor venues to reduce exposure to outdoor pollutants.

While these tips can help reduce the impact of air pollution on your respiratory health, it’s important to consult with a healthcare expert for personalised advice, especially if you have pre-existing respiratory conditions. Staying informed and taking proactive measures can contribute to a safer and healthier travel experience in Delhi’s challenging air quality conditions.

