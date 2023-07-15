Home

Delhi Floods: 6 Health Risks to Watch Out For During Flood-Like Situation

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi declined to 207.98 metres at on Friday. Such flood like situation also pave way for spreading several diseases as well.

Locals wade through a flooded road near Marghat Wale Hanuman Mandir. (PTI)

Delhi has been put on high alert after the Yamuna river started overflowing due to torrential rainfall in the capital. The waters have inundated and swamped several neighbourhoods in the area. Monsoons anyways entail a host of bacteria and fungi in the humid air, but, these disastrous flood-like conditions only elevate the health risks of developing diseases.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi declined to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday, the first time it fell below the 208-metre mark in the last 48 hours, according to official data.

The level stood at 208.08 metres at 11 pm on July 12, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission. In the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume functioning if the Yamuna’s level drops to 207.7 metres on Saturday.

Floods are natural disasters that have the potential to spread more diseases. The contaminated water, food and unhygienic environment can lead to several health complications.

Here are 5 Health Diseases to Look Out For During Floods

Typhoid Fever: Typhoid is caused by a bacteria called Salmonella typhi. As the bacteria invade the body, it causes symptoms like sustained fever, headache, constipation, nausea etc. It may last about 14 days. Due to poor sanitation, it may be transported via contaminated food and water.

Cholera: According to the definition by World Health Organisation, Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.It causes severe diarrhoea, vomiting.

Malaria: Deadly infection can be caused by Plasmodium parasites. Fever, chills, sweat, nausea, body aches are initial symptoms. Malaria can last around 7-30 days depending on the severity of the disease.

Dengue: Dengue is a viral infection caused due to a mosquito bite. High fever, pain behind eyes, and severe headache are few major symptoms of the fever. It may last for about a week.

Yellow Fever: Caused by yellow fever virus also known as the flavivirus, a mosquito bite can lead to it. Fever, nausea, backache, abdominal pain etc are few major symptoms.

Hypothermia: This is a very common occurrence in children and the elderly during flood-like situations. This health condition occurs when body loses heat quickly before it can produce more. It is when body temperature falls below 35 degree Celsius.

While it is difficult to maintain sanitisation during a crisis like this. it is always better to be aware , take necessary precautions and consult a health professional for proper advice.

