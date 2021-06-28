The number of COVID-19 is now seeing a downward trend and several states have started unlocking the borders but the new variant of concern- Delta Variant, is slowly pointing towards a potential third wave. According to Dr. N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) said that the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has a greater affinity to lung tissues as compared to other strains, but it does not mean that it will cause severe disease or is more transmissible. Also Read - Got Acne-Prone Skin? Ayurveda Remedies Explained | Dr. Sailee Modi, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness

"Delta plus is having a greater affinity to mucosal lining in the lungs, higher compared to other variants, but if it causes damage or not is not clear yet. It also does not mean that this variant will cause more severe disease or it is more transmissible," Arora told PTI

“We need to keep a very close watch and look at its spread so that it will give us transmission efficiency,” he said.

Arora said the impact of the Delta plus strain will become clear only as more cases are identified but it appears that the disease is generally mild in all those who have got either a single or double dose of the vaccine.

Arora said the number of cases identified of Delta plus variant may be more as there may be many asymptomatic individuals also — those who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms but are carrying the virus and spreading it.

“But the important point is that our genomic surveillance component has picked it uprightly and early enough. Now what will happen is that states have already been told that it is a variant of concern and it requires action which means that several states have already started making micro plans for the districts where the virus is identified so that their spread can be contained. Obviously vaccination will have to be increased in these districts,” he said.

Responding to a question if the Delta plus variant can trigger the third wave of coronavirus, Arora said it is difficult to assess that as of now.

“Waves are linked to new variants or new mutations so there is a possibility as this is a new variant, but whether it will lead to a third wave it is difficult to answer as it will depend upon two or three things,” he said.

“The first thing is we had a ferocious second wave in the last three months and it is still going on, we are seeing for the last 8-10 days the number of cases are stuck at 50,000, while at some places cases continue to come so that wave has not settled down,” he said.

He said the second wave will influence the community’s response to another variant and the third wave will depend upon what proportion of the population got infected in the second wave.

“If a large proportion is infected then in the next wave people can develop a common cold like illness but may not develop a serious or fatal illness,” he said.

“Secondly, another thing that is important is vaccination — the rapidity with which we vaccinate…even single dose is effective and the way we are planning, if we rapidly immunise then possibility of third wave becomes very less because vaccine plus infection plus Covid appropriate behaviour will save us from next wave, mitigate the next wave and the third wave will not be able to cause the damage as was caused in the first two waves,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)