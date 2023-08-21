Home

Health

Dengue Cases in India: 5 Ways to Improve Platelet Count Naturally

Dengue Cases in India: 5 Ways to Improve Platelet Count Naturally

Dengue cases are on a steady rise in states across India. Platelet count is one of the most important thing to monitor when infected with dengue fever. Here are some natural ways to keep the count in check.

Dengue Cases in India: 5 Ways to Improve Platelet Count Naturally (Freepik)

Dengue or break-bone fever is one of the leading causes of viral cases all across the world. The infection is caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organisation About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year. It is reportedly more common in tropical and subtropical climates. Currently, India is witnessing a steady surge in cases of dengue. In the last week alone, Delhi recorded nearly 300 cases. With receding waters from inundated parts, there has been an increase in water-borne diseases. One of the important things to take care of is to increase the blood platelet count.

Trending Now

Here are 5 ways to increase the platelet count naturally:

Increase Fluid Intake: Keeping the body hydrated is very essential. Hydration is important to maintain a balance of electrolytes in the body. Increased fluid consumption also helps to remove toxins from the body, aiding in faster recovery. Herbal teas, soup, lemon water can be few beverage options to start from. Make Green Veggies Your Friend: Even though not a favourite, green leafy vegetables should be included in every day meals. These vegetables are powerhouse of all the nutrients that are required to improve the blood platelet count and increase recovery speed. Veggies like beetroot, broccoli, spinach are loaded with iron, vitamins and minerals that help to improve the good gut bacteria as well. Herbs and Spices to Enhance Platelets: Herbs and spices specifically have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral properties that help to fight the infection and also boost the blood platelet count. Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, garlic are some of the best herbs and spices available right off the kitchen shelf that may help from dengue fever recovery. Fruits to Eat: Fruits are also important for platelets. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. It may help to also maintain gut health boosting immunity as well. Kiwis, cherries, apples can be added in your fruit bowl to recovery. Probiotcs: Probiotic food helsp majorly in digestion. It improves the good gut bacteria. Yogurt, soybeans, kefit , buttermilk may help to boost immunity as well.

Dengue Fever Symptoms:

High Fever Nausea Vomitting Pain behind eyes Joint pain Persistent headache

Dengue Prevention Tips

Wear full sleeves clothes and lowers

Maintain proper hygiene

Keep surroundings clear

Do not allow water to stagnate

Wear mosquito repellants

Eat immunity-boosting food

Stay hydrated

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES