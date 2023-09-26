Home

Dengue Cases: People With Diabetes Should Know These 5 Things

Dengue can severely affect the organs when not treated at the right time. Here is how the infection may impact people living with comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure etc.

Dengue Cases on Rise: How Mosquito-Borne Infection Affects People With Diabetes?(Freepik)

Dengue is spreading like wildfire with over a thousand cases reported in West Bengal, Kolkata is the worst hit so far, Cases of this vector-borne disease are rising rapidly in several cities across India with health departments working tirelessly on their toes. Dengue infection is the most prevalent mosquito-borne viral infection globally. Children, pregnant women, and people older than 65 are more prone to the infection and are advised to maintain proper health precautions. However, people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and heart problems are also at risk.

When not treated at the right time, the DENV strain infection can lead to severe health complications like dengue hemorrhagic syndrome, etc. People with comorbidities need to be extra careful when it comes to the spread of such diseases.

HOW DENGUE IMPACT PEOPLE WITH DIABETES ?

Six main comorbidities namely obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, chronic pulmonary disease, and ischemic heart disease were observed among cases. Severe dengue is also known for causing severe impairment in various organs, most commonly the liver, kidney, and rarely the heart, brain, and skeletal muscles.

People with diabetes are more susceptible to developing serious issues from dengue as the disease can raise blood sugar levels in diabetics. Dengue puts so much stress on the body that it can elevate glucose levels significantly. Uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to severe complications when infected with dengue. It can cause dengue shock syndrome, damage the liver and cause intense bleeding as well.

DENGUE: 5 WAYS TO MANAGE IT WITH DIABETES

High-Grade Fever: Fever in diabetic people should not be taken lightly, especially when sugar is not in control. Immediately seek medical help. Monitoring Blood sugar: Closely manage and monitor glucose levels to lower the risk of developing the infection. Increase Fluid Intake: Staying hydrated is the golden rule to ward off several health issues. Keep the body high on fluids, drink coconut water as it will also help to balance electrolyte count. Wear Full-Length Clothing: While humidity and soaring weather make it difficult to wear full sleeves clothes, it is important to take this precaution to lower the risk of mosquito bites or any other insect bite too in the rainy season. Have a Balanced Meal: Having whole fruits is important. Seasonal fruits especially have added benefits. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. The following fruits may help to also maintain gut health-boosting immunity as well – kiwi, plum, cherries, papaya, apples, pomegranates,broccoli, beetroot etc. Take Ample of Rest: It is important to keep the body fit and healthy. After a hectic day of work or school, allow kids to take proper rest and let body rejuvenate and recover.

