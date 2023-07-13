Home

Health

Dengue Cases Rise in India: 5 Dietary Tips to Enhance Platelet Count Naturally

Dengue Cases Rise in India: 5 Dietary Tips to Enhance Platelet Count Naturally

Dip in platelets becomes a major cause of concern when down with dengue. Dietary practices should be altered to boost the count and immunity as well.

Dengue cases rise in India. Here is how to increase platelet count naturally (Freepik)

India is witnessing a spike in dengue cases over the past few days. It is no surprise that every year, the monsoon do entail a surge in waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, fungal infections etc. And during times like this, it is imperative to get our guard up. Dengue is a viral infection caused due to a mosquito bite. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring yearly. the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. Most will also get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.

Trending Now

There has been a significant increase in dengue cases recently, which can be attributed to weather change. Patients require hospitalisation due to severe symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain. Additionally, some patients are also experiencing gastrointestinal issues, including symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

You may like to read

During dengue low platelet count is a cause of concern. While recovering, what food we eat, and what fluid we take all affect the recovery process. Hence certain dietary tips should be taken care off when down with dengue.

HOW TO INCREASE PLATELET COUNT?

Usually people include more food and drinks that can help increase platelet count. Fruit,s vegetables, spices, fluids etc all combined may help to boost that dipping blood platelets.

1.Fluid Intake: Increasing fluid intake is always recommended to keep the body hydrated, balance electrolytes and flush out as many toxins as possible. the following drinks help to rehydrate body, balance electrolytes and enhance platelets count.

Herbal Teas

Soup

Lemon Water

Buttermilk

Coconut Water

2.Fruit to Improve Platelets: Having whole fruits is important. Seasonal fruits especially have added benefits. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. The following fruits may help to also maintain gut health boosting immunity as well:

Kiwi

Plum

Cherries

Papaya

Apples

Jamun

Pomegranates

3.Herbs and Spices: Spices and herbs are most easy to get as they are sitting right on the kitchen shelves. They have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that not only help with boosting immunity but also enhance platelet count. The following herbs and spices may help to control the immune cells to fend off viruses.

Turmeric

Ginger

Garlic

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Pepper

4.Vegetables: Seasonal vegetables can help to boost immunity levels. Also, veggies are loaded with nutrients, iron, vitamins and minerals that also foster good gut bacteria.

Spinach

Broccoli

Beetroot

Green Leafy Veggies

5.Probiotics: Probiotics help to boost immunity, help with digestion and are good for blood count as well

Buttermilk

Yogurt

Soybeans

Kefir

Apart from adding these foods and drinks to your diet, it is important to take ample rest for faster recovery. Also, this is generic information about dietary practises to follow when recovering from dengue. But, it is no substitute for a doctor’s advise, It is always safer and better to consult a medical professional to chart put a diet plan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES