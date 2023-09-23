Home

Can Dengue Spread From Mothers to Newborns? 5 Ways How Expecting Mothers Can Prevent it

The rise in dengue cases has got everyone on their toes. Every other day, reports surface reporting rising cases in different cities,, dengue deaths etc. Recently, it was reported that anew born baby from Kolkata was born with dengue. It was after the 19-year-old mother was admitted to hospital with the infection dn had to under go c-section on an urgent basis. Since then, more speculations about how pregnant women can pass dengue to their newborns have been doing the rounds.

This is referred to as perinatal dengue. Here the transmission of the dengue virus from mother to her baby during pregnancy period. Dengue can spread to newborns from mothers around delivery time. This is a very rare occurrence, but it is possible for the virus to pass from the mother to the baby through the placenta or during delivery. If a mother is infected with dengue during pregnancy, the virus can cross the placenta and infect the baby. This can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but it is more likely to occur in the third trimester. The baby may not show any signs or symptoms of infection at birth, but they may develop them later, usually within the first two weeks of life. The virus can also be transmitted to the baby during delivery if the mother is actively infected with the virus. This is a more serious form of transmission, as the baby is more likely to develop severe symptoms, such as bleeding, shock, and organ failure,

DENGUE: 5 TIPS TO PREVENT IT

Avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and staying in well-screened areas.

Protect your baby from mosquito bites by using insect repellent, dressing them in long sleeves and pants, and keeping them in well-screened areas.

If you travel to areas where dengue is common, be extra careful to avoid mosquito bites.

If you think you may have been exposed to dengue, talk to your doctor right away.

If you are breastfeeding, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before and after each feeding.

void close contact with people who are sick.

void close contact with people who are sick. Adequate hydration is crucial for both the mother and the newborn. Drinking plenty of fluids helps in the recovery process.

Both the mother and the newborn should get sufficient rest to aid in the recovery process and boost the immune system.

