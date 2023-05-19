Home

Dengue Cases Rise in India: How it Impacts Immunity? How Long Does it Last? All FAQs Answered

According to a latest Lancet study there was a substantially higher number of dengue cases in India. Currently ICMR is working on trials to create a vaccine for the infectious disease.

Dengue Cases Rise in India: India is witnessing a sudden spike in dengue cases across all states. Amid all the measures being taken and awareness being spread about this mosquito-borne disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has raised its efforts to develop a vaccine to combat it. The ICMR, country’s apex agency for formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, has tied up with two biotech companies — Panacea and Serum Institute of India (SII) — to conduct phase-III trials of their dengue vaccines.

Recently, on May 16 National Dengue Day was observed. The main objective is to raise awareness about the same and enhance preventive measures. According to Lancet study on ‘The resurgence of dengue epidemic and climate change in India,’ ” By 2012–13, the face of dengue incidence in India radically transformed. Dengue has become an annual epidemic in many parts of Southeast Asia, and the disease is becoming more hazardous as the environment changes. According to the most recent data, 110 473 dengue cases were documented in India between January and October 2022, which is similar to the number of cases reported in 2018 (101 192). Notably, there was a substantially higher number of dengue cases recorded in previous years: 188 401 in 2017; 157 315 in 2019; and 193 245 in 2021.”

Dengue is mainly transmitted by a mosquito (Aedes aegypti) and is distributed across all tropical countries. As cases continue to rise one must shield themselves with proper knowledge and take measures accordingly. Here are a few questions that answer all basics about dengue.

What is Dengue and How Severe it Can Be?

Dengue is a vector-borne disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are 4 serotypes of the virus that causes dengue. These are known as DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, DEN-4, states a World Health Organisation report.

Severe Dengue is the critical phase that takes place around three to seven days after the first signs and symptoms o the virus. Severe pain in the abdomen, fatigue, and blood vomiting are a few symptoms.

What are Some Basic Symptoms of Dengue?

Headaches Pain Behind Eyes Fever Swollen Glands Nausea Pain in the joints, muscle or bone

How Long Does Dengue Lasts?

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms and lasts for 2-7 days. Dengue fever usually occurs after an incubation period of 4-10 days after the bite of the infected mosquito.

Why There Has Been a Recent Rise in Dengue?

According to the Lancet study, there are several factors that might have collectively contributed to the rise in cases. The study stated, ” Dengue disease has steadily increased in the past half century as a result of various factors including…”

global trade and travel

urbanisation

population growth

climate variability and change

Is There a Vaccine For Dengue?

There are no vaccines or specific treatments for dengue infection, but ICMR is currently running trials for the same.

How to Prevent Dengue?

Drink Ample Fluids

Cover yourself when going out

Avoid water to stagnate

Keep surroundings clean

Use mosquito repellants

Eat a healthy diet to boost the immunity system

Time to keep our guards up as cases spike.

