Dengue Cases Rise in UP: Should You Worry if You Have High Fever For 3 Days? How to Identify If You Are Suffering From Dengue

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a spike in dengue cases with health departments working on their toes. Here is all you need to know about the mosquito-borne virus and how to raise our guards against it.

Dengue Cases in Uttar Pradesh: Having persistent fever for more than three days? Experiencing pain in the eyes? Such signs and symptoms on the body sure raise alarm bells. Having a high fever for over three days calls for a doctor’s visit immediately. With the rising cases of viral and dengue fever, it is important to aware of the signs, and symptoms and how we can raise our immunity guards at home.

Dengue cases are witnessing a spike across India. Several deaths have also been reported. Monsoon season always entails a spike in cases of mosquito and water-borne diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring yearly.

HOW TO IDENTIFY IF YOU HAVE DENGUE?

When one suffers from high-grade fever of 103 or 104 degrees, it is important to consult a doctor right away. High fever can be a sign of any viral or bacterial infection. However, certain accompanying symptoms can point towards if you have dengue or not.

It is important to understand the signs and symptoms of dengue. Following are the first signs of dengue infection:

High Fever Nausea Vomitting Pain behind eyes Joint pain Persistent headache

When these signs persist for long, the medical professional may recommend certain tests and only then one can determine if they have contracted the dengue virus or not.

Doctors have surely expressed their concerns and attribute the new strain as dangerous. There are four dengue virus – DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. But among these DENV-2 is the one causing the rise in cases this year and is the most severe one too It is said that in severe cases, it may even cause dengue haemorrhagic fever.

As per experts, DENV-2 can also lead to dengue shock syndrome or multi-organ failure. The risk of complication are slightly higher if infected with this new strain. While there have been no fatalities of haemorrhagic fever so far, doctors have advised staying cautious because it is a severe strain.

DENGUE FEVER PREVENTION

Wear full sleeves clothes and lowers

Maintain proper hygiene

Keep surroundings clear

Do not allow water to stagnate

Wear mosquito repellants

Eat immunity-boosting food

Stay hydrated

Apart from dengue, the national capital is also witnessing an increase in conjunctivitis, especially in children. This monsoon has been tough for the capital with flooding and increase in infection rate.

