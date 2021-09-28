India has still not recovered from the brunt of the covid-19 pandemic. Adding to this now is the new variant of dengue that has been seen in 11 states in the country. Reports suggest that dengue cases have increased across all the states in the country.

Until July, reports say that more than 14,000 dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the country. However, a surge in cases can be seen. The number of dengue cases in Delhi is the highest in six years. UP has recorded more than 6000 cases until now. Even states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Punjab have also seen an increase in dengue cases.

What are the Precautions?

D2 variant of dengue is more dangerous than other variants. Hence, you must take all the necessary precautions. Here is a list that you should do:

Avoid drinking stagnate water.

Wear dresses that cover your arms and legs.

Dengue mosquitoes are prevalent in the daytime. Be more careful during that time.

Mosquito repellents should be used especially in the daytime as dengue mosquitoes are most active during this time.

What are the Symptoms?

Since the D2 variant is a stronger version of other dengue variants, early treatment can reduce the fatality rates. Here are some symptoms that you should look out for:

High fever

Altered sensorium

Vomiting

Joint pains

What to do if Infected with D2 Variant?

Dengue fever is dangerous as it can lead to the development of haemorrhagic fever. The fatality increases if you are infected with the virus for the second time. Here are things that you need to do if you’re infected with the D2 variant: