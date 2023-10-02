Home

Dengue Diet: 5 Immunity-Boosting Drinks to Recover From Viral Infection

When recovering from dengue, It's important to increase the nutrition intake and keep yourself hydrated throughout.

Cases of Dengue have currently wreaked havoc all over the country. The cases are rising drastically among people in Delhi and other states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata. The contagious infection affects a huge population each year and thus it is important to raise awareness about symptoms, prevention and treatment of the disease.

Dengue is a viral infection primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti. These mosquitoes are most active during early morning and late afternoon. The symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include high fever, severe headache, joint pain, pain behind the eyes and bleeding tendencies. However, in some cases, the infection can spread extreme and may require hospitalisation.

While, in mild cases, it requires 2-3 weeks to recover. Along with medications, a few dietary changes can also speed the recovery as well as boost lost immunity in the body. The person recovering from dengue has to up their nutrition intake. Not just eating healthy but also staying hydrated is equally important. So, here are some drinks that can help during the recovery process:

Drinks That Can Aid in Fast Recovery From Dengue:

Water: Staying well-hydrated is essential during dengue recovery, as the disease can lead to dehydration due to high fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Drinking at least 6-8 glasses of water every day is a crucial step. Coconut Water: Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and can help maintain hydration. It is also gentle for the stomach and may alleviate nausea and vomiting. Turmeric Milk: Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mixing turmeric with warm milk can make a soothing drink that helps reduce inflammation and boost immunity. Fruit Juices: Freshly squeezed fruit juices can provide essential vitamins and minerals. Opt for fruits high in vitamin C such as oranges, lemons, and papayas which can support your immune system. Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe Vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Drink aloe vera juice empty stomach to ease digestive discomfort and reduce inflammation.

Remember dengue can be a serious illness and along with medications, it’s important to manage a healthy diet to reduce the symptoms and fasten the recovery.

