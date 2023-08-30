Home

Dengue is spreading like wildfire across states and fatalities have also been reported. Amid this sudden spike, it is important to raise our guards and be aware of what to eat and what to avoid during when infected.

There seems to be a dengue outbreak in several cities in India. Currently, Uttarakhand is witnessing a spurt in cases with Dehradun being the worst hit. Fatalities from Kolkata have also been reported. The rise is accredited to the incessant rainfall and waterlogging giving rise to mosquitoes and more water-borne diseases. Amid such times, it is imperative to maintain our own guard and strengthen immunity.

Exercising, a nutritious diet and a good lifestyle is the key to every health problem. Speaking of diet, what to eat and what not to eat, is the dilemma. To make it easy for here, here is a mini guide for the dengue diet:

DENGUE FEVER: WHAT TO EAT AND AVOID

Increase Fluid Intake: Consuming fluids is essential to keep the body hydrated, maintain a balance of electrolytes in the system, and also flush out the toxins quicker. Here is what all cna we drink:

Soups

Herbal Tea

Coconut Water

Warm Milk

Water

Fruitbowl: Fruits are one of the most important foods to add to the diet. They keep the body hydrated, protect from inflammation and are good for gut health too. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, a fruit bowl is a healthy way to start the day.

Cherries

Papaya

Apples

Plum

Pomegranate

Berries

Veggies: Vegetables are highly rich in vitamins, minerals, zinc, iron, magnesium and all other nutrients required by the body to build a strong immunity system. Leafy and coloured veggies are often the most healthy options to choose, albeit that might not be too favourable on the taste.

Spinach

Brocolli

Carrot

Cabbage

Spices: Spices and condiments are just little ingredients that sit right on our kitchen shelves but serve multiple health benefits. These, especially, contain anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties that help to boost immunity.

Turmeric

Garlic

Ginger

Fenugreek

Pepper

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Foods to avoid:

One should avoid sugary and carbonated drinks. Spicy food can be heavy on the stomach and people with dengue fever should focus on eating rather simple food Avoid deep fried, junk food. Foods like pizza, pasta, cakes- basically that include maids should also be avoided.

a healthy diet can really help with immunity and further help to recover faster after being infected with dengue fever.

