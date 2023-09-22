Home

Dengue Fever: 6 Fruits to Add in Your Diet to Enhance Recovery Process

Dengue cases are rising in several cities across the country. During such spike, raising our health guards are important. What to eat and what not to eat is a common dilemma. But here are few tips for better recovery.

Every day we wake up to the news about the mosquito-borne infection, dengue. Cases are rising in every other city even though monsoon season has started to wane in several parts of the country. While there are some rain spells on and off, dengue cases are witnessing a spike in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand etc. During a time of rising illness, it is imperative to boost our health guards. Dietary practices are the first way one should pay heed to. Incorporating immunity-boosting foods is essential.

Millions of people are affected by dengue strain worldwide. In case someone has contracted the infection from the DENV strain, the first question is the food dilemma. What to eat and what to avoid. The body gets very weak, and nausea, and fatigue are common symptoms of dengue.

Here are a few fruits that can help in the recovery rate from dengue.

DEGUE: 6 FRUITS TO FOR FASTER RECOVERY

Kiwi: This is the go-to fruit for dengue. Kiwi is rich in nutrients, high in vitamin C and has dietary fibers. It helps to boost immunity, eases digestion and is very effective in building the platelet count. Pomegranate: Anar is a rather underrated fruit. It has vitamin C, antioxidants, and is nutrient-dense. It can help to rebuild the lost immunity. Pomegranates also help with weakness, exhaustion and fatigue one experiences when suffering from dengue. Dragon Fruit: This exotic fruit is loaded with antioxidants, iron and fiber. It helps to build cellular immunity and may help in protection from dengue hemorrhagic fever. Dengue may also cause pain in muscles and bones and dragon fruit can help lower the risk as it protects the body from oxidative stress. Banana: Bananas can be a good source of energy. It may prevent dehydration, replenish electrolytes and is good for digestion too. Papapya:There is lot of debate around papaya, payay juice or papay leaves for dengue recovery. However, when consumed in authentic form as a fruit, papaya can help with platelet count. It also serves other health benefits – good for gut, heart health, fiber rich- and can help for faster recovery from dengue fever. Coconut Water– Staying hydrated is very important during dengue. Coconut water is essential to maintain the electrolyte balance and also energise the body that is weakening with infection. Fluid intake always helps to flush out toxins from the body aiding in faster recovery.

Treating dengue on time is very important to lower the risk of long-term health effects like dengue hemorrhagic fever and more. Diet plays an important role in better recovery process. While there are several dos and don’ts, it is always better to consult a doctor for the best dietary practices as it may differ person to person and the severity of the infection.

