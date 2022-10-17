Dengue fever is a mosquito-transmitted disease and viral infection spread by mosquitoes in tropical and subtropical regions. Flu-like symptoms and a high temperature are signs of mild dengue fever. The danger of acquiring a serious illness is much greater in those who contract the virus a second time. The severe kind of dengue fever, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, can result in fatalities, significant bleeding, a sharp decrease in blood pressure, and shock.Also Read - Dengue Alert! Why Is October A Vulnerable Month? What Should We Do

What Causes Dengue Fever?

There are 4 closely related viruses that cause dengue fever which is carried by the Aedes mosquito genus.

An Aedes mosquito can become a carrier of the dengue virus when it bites a person who has the disease. If this mosquito bites another person, that person may get the dengue virus and develop dengue fever. There is no direct human-to-human transmission of the virus. However, dengue fever can progress to dengue hemorrhagic fever(DHF). This is a more severe form of dengue. DHF requires immediate treatment since it may be fatal. Also Read - Dengue Is Back: Cases See Spike In Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar. Here's What You Should Do

Mild Dengue Symptoms

As per Dr. Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, ‘Many people may not show any symptoms or indicators of dengue illness for a long time. When symptoms do show up, they typically start four to ten days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and may be mistaken for other ailments, such as the flu.’ Any of the following signs and symptoms, as well as a high temperature of 104 F (40 C), are brought on by dengue fever: Also Read - West Bengal Witnesses Steep Rise In Dengue Cases In Just A Month, Health Department Blames Civic Bodies

Headache

Joint, muscle, or bone discomfort

Nausea

Vomiting

back of the eyes hurt

enlarged glands

Rash

Severe Dengue Symptoms

Most folks get better in about a week. In certain situations, symptoms might get worse and even be fatal. It is also called Severe dengue, dengue hemorrhagic fever, or dengue shock syndrome sometimes. In severe dengue cases, the quantity of platelets in your blood decreases and your blood vessels become damaged and leaky with severe dengue. Shock, internal haemorrhage, organ failure, and even death may result from this.

There might be speedy development of severe dengue fever warning symptoms, which is a life-threatening emergency. The warning signals, which may include the following, may appear

within the first day or two after your fever has subsided.

A terrible tummy ache

Continual vomiting

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Having blood in your faeces, urine, or vomit

Under-the-skin bleeding that may resemble bruises

Difficult & rapid breathing

Fatigue

Irritability & restlessness

How long does Dengue Fever last?

The duration of symptoms, which normally lasts between 2 and 7 days, can begin anywhere

between 4 days and 2 weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. After the fever subsides, additional symptoms may worsen and lead to more serious bleeding, gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting or intense stomach pain, and respiratory issuesincluding trouble breathing. If DHF is left untreated, dehydration, significant bleeding, and a sharp decrease in blood pressure (shock) may occur. These symptoms are potentially fatal and require immediate medical attention. A person who has had the sickness develops an immunity to that specific virus type (but can still be infected by any of the other three types).

Is Dengue Fever Avoidable?

Children and teenagers aged 9 to 16 who have already experienced dengue illness are advised

to receive a dengue vaccination. However, the vaccination is insufficient on its own. Still,

avoiding mosquito bites is an essential part of the defence. Ensure you:

Keep windows and doors without screens closed. Require children to wear long sleeves and long pants whenever they are outside. At night, cover their mattresses with mosquito netting. Apply insect repellent to children as instructed. Avoid providing mosquitoes with locations to nest. Get rid of any standing water in objects like containers and used tyres since that is where they deposit their eggs.

By adopting these safety measures and avoiding locations where dengue fever is on the rise

with your family.