Dengue Fever in Babies: How to Keep Newborns Safe From The Deadly Virus?

You must immediately seek medical help if your baby shows or develope signs of dengue fever. To prevent these symptoms, here are few important steps to take.

Dengue is currently on the rise in various parts of India. The infection is rapidly spreading and can be transmitted to anyone, whether it’s children or adults. But, the major safety that is needed among the most is the newborns. Babies are more prone to this deadly virus as they have low immunity and require constant care. Dengue virus generally spreads in the monsoon season when the weather is warm and humid.

Infants born to mothers who have ever had dengue are at higher risk of getting the disease. Dengue spreads by the Aedes mosquito bite and the symptoms may be difficult to recognise, as they are similar to common childhood infections. Early identification of symptoms in your infant will help you get quick treatment before it’s too late.

Signs And Symptoms of Dengue Fever in Babies

Fever

Vomiting

Sleepy

Irritable

Unusual bleeding gums (gums or nose)

Rashes

Lack of energy

How to Protect Babies From Mosquito Bites?

Young children particularly infants are at a higher risk of developing severe dengue illness and complications than healthy adults. So, it’s important to keep them safe from mosquito bites and here are a few steps to take:

Place a properly fitted mosquito net or screens over the baby’s crib, stroller or play area to create a protective barrier.

Dress your child in long sleeves, long pants and socks, to minimise exposed skin.

Use an age-appropriate mosquito repellent recommended by a health expert.

Limit Outdoor activities during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Keep your indoor and outdoor surroundings clean. Clear clogged drains and gutters to prevent water from accumulating.

Encourage your neighbours to take steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and stop themselves from getting bitten.

Usually, the symptoms of dengue are mild to moderate in babies. However, being late in diagnosing the symptoms can make the situation worse and lead to severe infection.

