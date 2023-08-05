Home

Dengue in India: How to Keep Children Safe From Dengue Virus as Cases Spike?

Dengue cases are exponentially rising across the country and Delhi-NCR and Tripura are reporting the major share of cases.

Dengue in India: How to Keep Children Safe From Dengue Virus as Cases Spike? (Unsplash)

India is witnessing a surge in number of cases of dengue. With the monsoon still going strong, the entailing infections and health problems are still on the rise. Everyday. Several cases of the virus are being reported in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, and Tripura. Due to incessant rainfall, flood and waterlogging, dengue -malaria and other infections are on a significant rise. This time, the DENV-2 strain of dengue is being attributed to drive the uptick in numbers. Experts suggest that the latest dengue variant is concerning and can become very severe if left untreated. According to a report by the government, 19 out of 20 samples are sent for genome sequencing and are positive for DENV-2.

Tripura has registered 92 cases of dengue over the past few days, and most of them were detected in the Sepahijala district along the Bangladesh border, an official said on Thursday. Mallik claimed that dengue was spreading from neighbouring Bangladesh, where the situation has already become alarming. “Mosquitos can cross the fence along the international border, and bite the people living in the border areas. We strongly believe that dengue mosquitoes are coming from Bangladesh and spreading in the bordering areas of Sonamura subdivision,” he said.

HOW TO PROTECT KIDS FROM DENGUE?

Increase Fluid Intake: Staying hydrated is the golden rule to ward off several health issues. Keep the body high on fluids, drink coconut water as it will also help to balance electrolyte count. Wear Full-Length Clothing: While humidity and soaring weather make it difficult to wear full sleeves clothes, it is important to take this precaution to lower the risk of mosquito bites or any other insect bite too in the rainy season. Have a Balanced Meal: Having whole fruits is important. Seasonal fruits especially have added benefits. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. The following fruits may help to also maintain gut health-boosting immunity as well – kiwi, plum, cherries, papaya, apples, pomegranates,

broccoli, beetroot etc. Take Ample of Rest: It is important to keep the body fit and healthy. After a hectic day of work or school, allow kids to take proper rest and let body rejuvenate and recover. Maintain Proper Hygiene: Keep the inner surroundings clean. Avoid stagnation of the water body near by as it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos. Mosquito Repellant: Use mosquito repellants and especially apply them during evening or whenever the children are heading out.

DENGUE FEVER IN CHILDREN

Symptoms in kids vary from what is have seen in adults. Hence, parents, here are some signs and symptoms parents should be aware about:

Vomiting

Nausea

Pain Behind Eyes

HeadcahePain in abdomen

Water retention

Restlessness

Having proper awareness is also necessary to combat the virus. Have a healthy diet, take necessary precautions and immediately consul a doctor in case of symptoms.

Stay safe, stay healthy!

