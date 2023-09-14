Home

Dengue New Strain DEN 2: 5 Symptoms and Ways to Increase Platelet Count

Dengue DEN 2 strain has been found amid already rising cases in the country. Here is a mini guide to know all symptoms, preventions and ways to improve platelet count.

Dengue cases are witnessing a steep rise in cases across India. Few deaths have also been reported due to dengue in Kolkata. This time the surge in cases is being ascribed to DEN-2 strain of the mosquito-borne virus. It was recently detected in samples sent from Noida. According to experts, DEN-1 strain causes a headache, fever, chills but DEN-2 leads to high fever, vomiting, etc.

So far no deaths have been reported attributed to the new starting but concern are on the rise based on its severity.

HOW SEVERE IS DEN 2?

Doctors have surely expressed their concerns and attribute the new strain as dangerous. There are four dengue virus – DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. But among these DEN-2 is the one causing the rise in cases this year and is the most severe one too. It is said that in severe cases, it may even cause dengue haemorrhagic fever.

As per experts, DENV-2 can also lead to dengue shock syndrome or multi-organ failure. The risk of complication are slightly higher if infected with this new strain. While there have been no fatalities of haemorrhagic fever so far, doctors have advised staying cautious because it is a severe strain.

DENGUE FEVER SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTION

High Fever Nausea Vomiting Pain behind eyes Joint pain Persistent headache

Prevention

Wear full sleeves clothes and lowers

Maintain proper hygiene

Keep surroundings clear

Do not allow water to stagnate

Wear mosquito repellants

Eat immunity-boosting food

Stay hydrated

HOW TO INCREASE PLATELET COUNT

Increase Fluid Intake: Hydration is important to maintain a balance of electrolytes in the body. Increased fluid consumption also helps to remove toxins from the body, aiding in faster recovery. Make Green Veggies Your Friend: Even though not a favourite, green leafy vegetables should be included in every day meals. These vegetables are powerhouse of all the nutrients that are required to improve the blood platelet count and increase recovery speed. Fruits to Eat: Fruits are also important for platelets. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. It may help to also maintain gut health boosting immunity as well. Kiwis, cherries, apples can be added in your fruit bowl to recovery. Probiotcs: Probiotic food helps majorly in digestion. It improves the gut bacteria. Yoghurt, soybeans, kefir, and buttermilk may help to boost immunity as well.

WHAT HAPPENS INSIDE OUR BODIES WHEN INFECTED WITH DENGUE VIRUS?

The virus enters the body through the bite of an infected mosquito, typically the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The virus then replicates within the body, primarily targeting immune cells called monocytes and macrophages. there are different phases how the virus spreads. The initial phase of dengue infection is known as the febrile phase, which typically lasts for about 2-5 days. During this phase, the virus multiplies and spreads throughout the body.

It is best to take all necessary precautions and raise our guards against the infection!

