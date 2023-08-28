Home

Dengue Outbreak: How to Prevent Risk of Mosquito Borne Disease For School-Going Kids? 5 Tip to Follow

Dengue Outbreak: School-going children and other persons with weakened immune systems frequently contract the dengue virus. Therefore, all you need to do is adhere to these easy instructions:

Dengue Outbreak: Every year, the monsoon season sees a substantial increase in dengue incidence. The virus that causes dengue fever is carried by mosquitoes. Unexpectedly high fevers, headaches, exhaustion, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, and slight bleeding, among others, are a few of these symptoms. It is crucial to take action to stop the spread of the disease since children are more likely to be outside, whether in parks or schools. Some of the early symptoms of dengue in children include sudden start of fever, discomfort behind the eyes, severe headache, muscular pain, and rashes.

Inadequate care for dengue fever can result in consequences such as pneumonia, cardiomyopathy, convulsions, hepatic damage, and many more. Here are a few simple precautions you may take to prevent your children from contracting dengue fever in order to avoid these serious problems.

5 TIPS FOR SCHOOL-GOING KIDS TO PREVENT DENGUE

Keep Your Surroundings Clean: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water that hasn’t been cleared away. Check to ensure whether septic tanks and water pipes are in excellent condition, empty out flower pots, clean and replace the water in your pet’s bowls, avoid keeping any water plants indoors, and keep any container or drum used to store water covered. Immunity Boosting Diet: A strong immune system provides superior disease defence. The ability to combat dengue fever is strengthened by a robust immune system. Immune-stimulating foods can be included in your children’s diet. Yoghurt, turmeric, ginger, garlic, spinach, citrus foods, and almonds are a few examples. Keep Your Children Covered: Covering children to the maximum can prevent them from being bitten by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. As a parent, make sure your little one wears long-sleeved clothes, full pants, socks and shoes. This is also important because children just can’t stay home and spend maximum time outside playing or in school. Keep a Check: Fever, aches and pains, and a rash are among the symptoms. In addition to other symptoms, a person with more severe symptoms can start vomiting often or have nose or gum bleeding. Patients with severe dengue should see a doctor very often. Use Mosquito Repellant: There are a plethora of strong mosquito repellants available in the market today. You can buy anyone and apply it to your children’s bodies. This will prevent them from mosquito bites. Make sure you use repellants that are safe for your baby. You can also grow mosquito-repelling plants in your garden.

