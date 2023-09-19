Home

Dengue Outbreak in India: What is Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF)? 7 Dangerous SIGNS to be Aware of

Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever or DHF typically occurs in individuals who have been previously infected with a different subtype of the dengue virus.

Dengue cases are rising currently in India. Deaths related to dengue have also been reported in several states, including Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan and Bihar. However, there has to be an awareness of this severe infection, referring to Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHS). It is a severe and potentially life-threatening form of Dengue virus infection. It is characterised by a combination of symptoms, including bleeding tendencies, a drop in platelet count, and plasma leakage, which can lead to shock organ failure if not promptly treated.

Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) is caused by infection with the dengue virus, which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Aedes mosquitoes, particularly the Aedes aegypti mosquito. After the virus enters the body, there is a period of 4 to 10 days during which the virus multiplies and begins to spread throughout the body.

DHF is more commonly associated with secondary dengue infections. This means that an individual who has been previously infected with one serotype (subtype) of the dengue virus is at a higher risk of developing DHF if they are infected with a different serotype. There are four known serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4).

8 Severe Symptoms of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF)

Here are 8 dangerous Symptoms of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever:

High Fever: The infection usually begins with a sudden fever and often reaches a high temperature of 104F. Intense headaches start to occur, frequently centred behind the eyes Severe joint pain and muscle pain that is sometimes referred to as breakbone fever Nosebleeds: Spontaneous bleeding from the nose. Gum Bleeding: Bleeding from the gums. Gastrointestinal Bleeding: This can result in black or tarry stools and vomiting blood. Excessive abdominal pain and vomiting Restlessness and Irritability

Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever or DHF is a medical emergency and early diagnosis and right treatment is essential to prevent severe complications.

