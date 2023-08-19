Home

Health

Dengue Rise in Delhi: How is it Spreading Rapidly? 5 Ways to Protect Yourself Against This Dangerous Virus

Dengue Rise in Delhi: How is it Spreading Rapidly? 5 Ways to Protect Yourself Against This Dangerous Virus

Delhi is currently one of the dengue red-zone state in India. The cases are on rise and there are certain precautions that every citizen must take.

Dengue Rise in Delhi: How is it Spreading Rapidly? 5 Ways to Protect Yourself Against This Dangerous Virus

India has seen a sudden rise in dengue cases. The national capital has already crossed the 1,000 mark this year with 283 new cases reported last week. According to MCD, the weekly count has been multiplying throughout recent weeks. As per the data, in the first two weeks, Delhi reported only 56 cases and 24 cases but the count has increased since then.

Trending Now

In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Delhi, health officials are battling a significant surge in dengue cases. As floodwaters recede and stagnant pools of water remain in various areas, concerns have escalated about the mosquito breeding grounds for disease carrying-mosquitoes.

Delhi’s health department directed genome sequencing of the dengue infection and found out that 19 out of 20 examples were of type 2 dengue, which is viewed as the most hazardous. Symptoms of dengue usually begin four to six days after the infection.

SOME OF THE COMMON SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF DENGUE FEVER ARE

High fever

Severe headaches

Eye pain

Muscle, bone and joint pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Skin rash

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM DENGUE?

As dengue cases are on a rise in different parts of the country, here are some preventive methods you should follow to lower your risk of getting infected.

Use Mosquito nets while sleeping as it is the most effective to avoid mosquito bites.

Use mosquito repellents such as sprays, creams and nets. Use mosquito nets when not sleeping in an air-conditioned room.

Avoid travelling to the areas with the risk of dengue fever

Prevent plant mosquito-repelling plants in your home as they expel natural gases. Some mosquito-repelling plants include neem, tulsi, eucalyptus, lemongrass etc.

Wear fully covered clothes like full-length sleeves or pants to cover up your body. This will minimize the area of your exposed skin as well as prevent you from significant exposure to the mosquito invasion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES